By  Associated Press
2018/10/01 06:42
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 136 520 129 180 .346
JMartinez Bos 150 569 111 188 .330
Altuve Hou 137 534 84 168 .315
Trout LAA 140 471 101 147 .312
Brantley Cle 143 570 89 176 .309
Merrifield KC 158 632 88 192 .304
Segura Sea 144 586 91 178 .304
Wendle TB 139 487 62 146 .300
Castellanos Det 157 620 88 185 .298
Andujar NYY 149 573 83 170 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 48; JMartinez, Boston, 43; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 38; Stanton, New York, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 37; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32; Betts, Boston, 32.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 130; KDavis, Oakland, 123; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 106; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Stanton, New York, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 99; NCruz, Seattle, 97; Haniger, Seattle, 93.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 17-10; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 16-6; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5.