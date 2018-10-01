New world champions team Poland celebrates after winning the Men's World Championships volleyball final match between Brazil and Poland, in Turin, Ita
New World Champions team Poland celebrates winning the Men's World Championships volleyball final match between Brazil and Poland, in Turin, Italy, Su
New world champions team Poland celebrates after winning the Men's World Championships volleyball final match between Brazil and Poland, in Turin, Ita
Team Brazil reacts after losing the Men's World Championships volleyball final match between Brazil and Poland, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 30, 201
New world champions team Poland celebrate winning the Men's World Championships volleyball final match between Brazil and Poland, in Turin, Italy, Sun
Poland's Michal Kubiak celebrates with the cup after winning the Men's World Championships volleyball final match between Brazil and Poland, in Turin,
Poland coach Heynen Vital reacts during the Men's World Championships volleyball final match between Brazil and Poland, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Sept.
Brazil coach Renan Del Zotto reacts during the Men's World Championships volleyball final match between Brazil and Poland, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Se
Poland's Michal Kubiak, left, hits the ball during the Men's World Championships volleyball final match between Brazil and Poland, in Turin, Italy, Su
Poland's Artur Szalpuk hits the ball as Brazil's Mauricio Souza , left, and Brazil's Wallace De Souza, center, jump to block the ball during the Men's
Polish payers celebrate with Bartosz Kurek, center, after winning the first set in the Men's World Championships volleyball final match between Brazil
Poland's Fabian Drzyzga, right, jumps on the back of Bartosz Kurek, after their team won the first set in the Men's World Championships volleyball fin
Poland's Bartosz Kurek hits the ball as Brazil's Wallace De Souza, left, and Brazil's Lucas Saatkamp, right, jump to block the ball during the Men's W
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Poland beat Brazil in straight sets on Sunday to retain its World Championship title, with the United States finishing third.
Led by an unstoppable Bartosz Kurek, Poland took the tight first set and went on to win 28-26, 25-20, 25-23 in 97 minutes.
Kurek accounted for 24 points, followed by Michal Kubiak with 12 and Artur Szalpuk with 10. Wallace Souza was the top scorer for Brazil, with 14 points.
It was Poland's third world title, having also won it in 1974 as well as 2014 on home soil, where it also beat Brazil.
It was Brazil's fifth successive appearance in the finals, having won three straight titles prior to 2014. It also won the Olympic title in 2016.
Earlier, the U.S. beat Serbia 3-1 — 23-25, 25-17, 32-30, 25-19 — thanks to an almost perfect performance from Matt Anderson, who weighed in with 29 points.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports