  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/01 06:18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Texas 000 001 000—1 4 2
Seattle 020 010 00x—3 7 0

Gallardo, Moore (5), Curtis (6), Mendez (7), Martin (8) and C.Perez; Elias, Pazos (6), Duke (7), Rumbelow (8), Armstrong (9) and Freitas. W_Elias 3-1. L_Gallardo 8-8. Sv_Armstrong (1). HRs_Texas, Robinson (3).

___

Houston 000 000 000—0 1 1
Baltimore 000 400 00x—4 8 0

Morton, Peacock (4), Devenski (4), James (5), McHugh (7), McCullers (8), Guduan (8) and Stassi; Yacabonis, Fry (5), Givens (8) and Joseph. W_Fry 1-2. L_Peacock 3-5.

___

Oakland 020 002 000—4 5 0
Los Angeles 200 000 003—5 7 0

Anderson, Trivino (4), Petit (5), Buchter (6), Wendelken (7), Pagan (8), Hatcher (9) and Phegley, B.Taylor; Shoemaker, Despaigne (4), Jerez (7), Tazawa (8), Bridwell (9) and Hudson, Arcia. W_Bridwell 1-0. L_Hatcher 3-3. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (27), Barreto (5). Los Angeles, Marte (7), Ward (6).

___

Cleveland 101 000 000—2 6 1
Kansas City 000 010 000—1 5 2

Carrasco, Bauer (6) and Haase; Skoglund, Flynn (6), Lively (7), McCarthy (9) and Viloria. W_Carrasco 17-10. L_Skoglund 1-6. Sv_Bauer (1). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (38).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 000 000 000—0 5 0
New York 000 100 00x—1 4 0

Alcantara, Kinley (8) and Wallach; Syndergaard and Nido. W_Syndergaard 13-4. L_Alcantara 2-3.

___

Los Angeles 207 320 001—15 16 0
San Francisco 000 000 000— 0 2 0

Hill, Chargois (8), Urias (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes; Suarez, Strickland (3), P.Johnson (3), Stratton (4), Holland (6), Okert (8) and Hundley. W_Hill 11-5. L_Suarez 7-13. HRs_Los Angeles, Barnes (4), Dozier (5), Muncy (34).