Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|2
|Seattle
|020
|010
|00x—3
|7
|0
Gallardo, Moore (5), Curtis (6), Mendez (7), Martin (8) and C.Perez; Elias, Pazos (6), Duke (7), Rumbelow (8), Armstrong (9) and Freitas. W_Elias 3-1. L_Gallardo 8-8. Sv_Armstrong (1). HRs_Texas, Robinson (3).
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|400
|00x—4
|8
|0
Morton, Peacock (4), Devenski (4), James (5), McHugh (7), McCullers (8), Guduan (8) and Stassi; Yacabonis, Fry (5), Givens (8) and Joseph. W_Fry 1-2. L_Peacock 3-5.
___
|Oakland
|020
|002
|000—4
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|003—5
|7
|0
Anderson, Trivino (4), Petit (5), Buchter (6), Wendelken (7), Pagan (8), Hatcher (9) and Phegley, B.Taylor; Shoemaker, Despaigne (4), Jerez (7), Tazawa (8), Bridwell (9) and Hudson, Arcia. W_Bridwell 1-0. L_Hatcher 3-3. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (27), Barreto (5). Los Angeles, Marte (7), Ward (6).
___
|Cleveland
|101
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|2
Carrasco, Bauer (6) and Haase; Skoglund, Flynn (6), Lively (7), McCarthy (9) and Viloria. W_Carrasco 17-10. L_Skoglund 1-6. Sv_Bauer (1). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (38).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|00x—1
|4
|0
Alcantara, Kinley (8) and Wallach; Syndergaard and Nido. W_Syndergaard 13-4. L_Alcantara 2-3.
___
|Los Angeles
|207
|320
|001—15
|16
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|0
Hill, Chargois (8), Urias (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes; Suarez, Strickland (3), P.Johnson (3), Stratton (4), Holland (6), Okert (8) and Hundley. W_Hill 11-5. L_Suarez 7-13. HRs_Los Angeles, Barnes (4), Dozier (5), Muncy (34).