  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/01 06:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 107 54 .665
y-New York 100 61 .621 7
Tampa Bay 89 72 .553 18
Toronto 73 88 .453 34
Baltimore 47 115 .290 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 90 71 .559
Minnesota 77 84 .478 13
Detroit 64 97 .398 26
Chicago 62 99 .385 28
Kansas City 58 103 .360 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 103 59 .636
y-Oakland 97 65 .599 6
Seattle 89 73 .549 14
Los Angeles 80 82 .494 23
Texas 67 95 .414 36

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5

Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Baltimore 2, 2nd game

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 4, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4

Seattle 3, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.