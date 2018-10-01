|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|107
|54
|.665
|—
|y-New York
|100
|61
|.621
|7
|Tampa Bay
|89
|72
|.553
|18
|Toronto
|73
|88
|.453
|34
|Baltimore
|47
|115
|.290
|60½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|91
|71
|.562
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|84
|.481
|13
|Detroit
|64
|97
|.398
|26½
|Chicago
|62
|100
|.383
|29
|Kansas City
|58
|104
|.358
|33
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|103
|59
|.636
|—
|y-Oakland
|97
|65
|.599
|6
|Seattle
|89
|73
|.549
|14
|Los Angeles
|80
|82
|.494
|23
|Texas
|67
|95
|.414
|36
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5
Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4
Houston 5, Baltimore 2, 2nd game
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 4, Texas 1
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 4, Houston 0
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.