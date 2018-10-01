  1. Home
2018/10/01 06:15
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 107 54 .665
y-New York 100 61 .621 7
Tampa Bay 89 72 .553 18
Toronto 73 88 .453 34
Baltimore 47 115 .290 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 91 71 .562
Minnesota 78 84 .481 13
Detroit 64 97 .398 26½
Chicago 62 100 .383 29
Kansas City 58 104 .358 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 103 59 .636
y-Oakland 97 65 .599 6
Seattle 89 73 .549 14
Los Angeles 80 82 .494 23
Texas 67 95 .414 36

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5

Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Baltimore 2, 2nd game

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 4, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.