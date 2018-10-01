Despite low voter turnout, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev declared Sunday's referendum on changing the country's name to North Macedonia a "democratic success."

Electoral officials said more than 90 percent backed the renaming deal, but only around 35 percent of the electorate cast ballots — well short of the 50 percent threshold needed to make a poll legally valid.

Voters were asked whether they backed a deal with Greece that would change Macedonia's name, settling a longrunning dispute with Athens and paving the way for NATO and European Union membership.

In a press conference after polling closed, Zaev didn't mention the turnout, but said he would seek Parliament's support to amend the constitution and get the bilateral deal ratified. Zaev added he would immediately call an early election if the amendments fail to get the required two-thirds backing.

Taking Macedonia west

Citing preliminary results that showed more than 90 percent of those who voted supported the deal, Zaev told AFP it was now "parliament's turn to confirm the will of the majority."

"I am determined to take Macedonia into the European Union and NATO."

Zaev struck the deal with Greece's government in June in a bid to end a decades-old spat between the two countries. Greece has accused its northern neighbor of stealing the historic legacy — and even territory — of its northernmost province, also called Macedonia.

The rift resulted Greece blocking Macedonia from joining NATO and the European Union. Under the deal, Greece would drop its complaints.

Opposition hails referendum flop

Critics of the pact, including President Gjorge Ivanov, had called for Sunday's vote to be boycotted. Referendum opponents celebrated the weak turnout, chanting "Macedonia" outside Parliament in the capital, Skopje.

Hristijan Mickoski, head of the opposition VMRO party, said the referendum had failed. "The fact is that the agreement with Greece did not receive a green light," he said. "This today is a defeat not only for the agreement with Greece, but for the crime of those who are in power."

Thus far, Zaev and his coalition partners from the ethnic Albanian minority have pledges of support from about 70 lawmakers to get the deal ratified. That means they would need backing from about a dozen MPs from the VMRO in order to secure the required two-thirds majority.

If the amendments are approved in Macedonia, the deal would then need to be approved by Greece.

