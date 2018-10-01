  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/01 05:44
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Texas 000 001 000—1 4 2
Seattle 020 010 00x—3 7 0

Gallardo, Moore (5), Curtis (6), Mendez (7), Martin (8) and Perez; Elias, Pazos (6), Duke (7), Rumbelow (8), Armstrong (9) and Freitas. W_Elias 3-1. L_Gallardo 8-8. Sv_Armstrong (1). HRs_Texas, Robinson (3).

___

Houston 000 000 000—0 1 1
Baltimore 000 400 00x—4 8 0

Morton, Peacock (4), Devenski (4), James (5), McHugh (7), McCullers (8), Guduan (8) and Stassi; Yacabonis, Fry (5), Givens (8) and Joseph. W_Fry 1-2. L_Peacock 3-5.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 000 000 000—0 5 0
New York 000 100 00x—1 4 0

Alcantara, Kinley (8) and Wallach; Syndergaard and Nido. W_Syndergaard 13-4. L_Alcantara 2-3.