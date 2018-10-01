Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|2
|Seattle
|020
|010
|00x—3
|7
|0
Gallardo, Moore (5), Curtis (6), Mendez (7), Martin (8) and Perez; Elias, Pazos (6), Duke (7), Rumbelow (8), Armstrong (9) and Freitas. W_Elias 3-1. L_Gallardo 8-8. Sv_Armstrong (1). HRs_Texas, Robinson (3).
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|400
|00x—4
|8
|0
Morton, Peacock (4), Devenski (4), James (5), McHugh (7), McCullers (8), Guduan (8) and Stassi; Yacabonis, Fry (5), Givens (8) and Joseph. W_Fry 1-2. L_Peacock 3-5.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|00x—1
|4
|0
Alcantara, Kinley (8) and Wallach; Syndergaard and Nido. W_Syndergaard 13-4. L_Alcantara 2-3.