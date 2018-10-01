National Football League

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/01 05:07
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 1 0 .750 82 90
New England 2 2 0 .500 95 84
Buffalo 1 3 0 .250 50 106
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 89 89
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 1 0 .750 75 73
Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 88 56
Houston 1 3 0 .250 96 108
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 94 100
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 126 113
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59
Pittsburgh 1 1 1 .500 88 90
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92
Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93
Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 67 77
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 82 81
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 116 122
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65
Green Bay 2 1 1 .625 92 83
Minnesota 1 2 1 .375 90 110
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 94 114
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 4 0 0 1.000 140 67
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89
Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31

Sunday's Games

New England 38, Miami 7

Dallas 26, Detroit 24

Chicago 48, Tampa Bay 10

Green Bay 22, Buffalo 0

Jacksonville 31, N.Y. Jets 12

Cincinnati 37, Atlanta 36

Tennessee 26, Philadelphia 23, OT

Houston 37, Indianapolis 34, OT

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.