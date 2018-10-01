National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|82
|90
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|84
|Buffalo
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|50
|106
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|89
|89
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|73
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|88
|56
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|108
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|100
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|113
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|97
|51
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|60
|59
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|88
|90
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|118
|92
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|70
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|82
|93
|Oakland
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|52
|81
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|44
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|67
|77
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|82
|81
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|55
|62
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|104
|103
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|60
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|112
|139
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|116
|122
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|111
|65
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|1
|.625
|92
|83
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|90
|110
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|114
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|140
|67
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|65
|64
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|73
|89
|Arizona
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|20
|74
___
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31
|Sunday's Games
New England 38, Miami 7
Dallas 26, Detroit 24
Chicago 48, Tampa Bay 10
Green Bay 22, Buffalo 0
Jacksonville 31, N.Y. Jets 12
Cincinnati 37, Atlanta 36
Tennessee 26, Philadelphia 23, OT
Houston 37, Indianapolis 34, OT
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Carolina
|Monday's Games
Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 4
Indianapolis at New England, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago
|Monday, Oct. 8
Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.