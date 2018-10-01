  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/10/01 01:43
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Wolverhampton 1, Leicester 3

Burton Albion 2, Burnley 1

Oxford United 0, Man City 3

Millwall 1, Fulham 3

Blackpool 2, QPR 0

Preston 5, Middlesbrough 6

Wycombe 3, Norwich 4

Bournemouth 3, Blackburn 2

Man United 9, Derby 10

West Brom 0, Crystal Palace 3

Wednesday's Matches

Liverpool 1, Chelsea 2

Arsenal 3, Brentford 1

Nottingham Forest 3, Stoke 2

West Ham 8, Macclesfield Town 0

Tottenham 6, Watford 4

Tuesday's Match

Everton vs. Southampton

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

West Ham 3, Man United 1

Huddersfield 0, Tottenham 2

Everton 3, Fulham 0

Newcastle 0, Leicester 2

Wolverhampton 2, Southampton 0

Arsenal 2, Watford 0

Man City 2, Brighton 0

Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1

Sunday's Match

Cardiff 1, Burnley 2

Monday's Match

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

England Championship
Friday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Leeds 1

Bristol City 1, Aston Villa 1

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham 2, Ipswich 2

Norwich 1, Wigan 0

Brentford 2, Reading 2

Blackburn 2, Nottingham Forest 2

Millwall 2, Sheffield United 3

Preston 2, West Brom 3

Bolton 1, Derby 0

Swansea 3, QPR 0

Hull 1, Middlesbrough 1

Rotherham 2, Stoke 2

Tuesday's Matches

Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough

Brentford vs. Birmingham

Hull vs. Leeds

Aston Villa vs. Preston

Wigan vs. Swansea

Stoke vs. Bolton

Reading vs. QPR

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Coventry 1, Sunderland 1

Burton Albion 0, Scunthorpe 0

Plymouth 2, Doncaster 3

Shrewsbury 2, Gillingham 2

Wycombe 2, Southend 3

Rochdale 1, Portsmouth 3

Bradford 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Luton Town 2, Charlton 2

Walsall 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Peterborough 2, Blackpool 2

Fleetwood Town 1, Barnsley 3

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1

Tuesday's Matches

Burton Albion vs. Southend

Scunthorpe vs. Charlton

Barnsley vs. Plymouth

Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster

Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe

Sunderland vs. Peterborough

Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford

Coventry vs. Portsmouth

Walsall vs. Shrewsbury

Oxford United vs. Luton Town

England League Two
Tuesday's Match

Yeovil 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Saturday's Matches

Macclesfield Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 1

Mansfield Town 4, Northampton 0

Cheltenham 0, Lincoln City 2

Carlisle 0, Stevenage 1

Colchester 1, Bury 2

Newport County 4, Cambridge United 2

Notts County 2, Crewe 1

Swindon 0, Oldham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere Rovers 1

Grimsby Town 1, Morecambe 2

Crawley Town 3, Yeovil 1

Port Vale 1, Exeter 1

Tuesday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers vs. Lincoln City

Crewe vs. Swindon

Northampton vs. Bury

Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town

Cambridge United vs. Forest Green Rovers

Newport County vs. Macclesfield Town

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham

Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Notts County vs. Crawley Town

Cheltenham vs. Morecambe

Colchester vs. Yeovil

Exeter vs. Stevenage