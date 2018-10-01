  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/10/01 01:43
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 7 6 1 0 21 3 19
Liverpool 7 6 1 0 15 3 19
Chelsea 7 5 2 0 15 5 17
Tottenham 7 5 0 2 14 7 15
Arsenal 7 5 0 2 14 9 15
Watford 7 4 1 2 11 8 13
Leicester 7 4 0 3 13 10 12
Wolverhampton 7 3 3 1 8 6 12
Bournemouth 6 3 1 2 10 11 10
Man United 7 3 1 3 10 12 10
Everton 7 2 3 2 11 11 9
Burnley 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
Crystal Palace 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
West Ham 7 2 1 4 8 12 7
Brighton 7 1 2 4 8 13 5
Southampton 7 1 2 4 6 11 5
Fulham 7 1 2 4 8 16 5
Newcastle 7 0 2 5 4 10 2
Cardiff 7 0 2 5 4 16 2
Huddersfield 7 0 2 5 3 16 2
Saturday, Sept. 29

West Ham 3, Man United 1

Huddersfield 0, Tottenham 2

Everton 3, Fulham 0

Newcastle 0, Leicester 2

Wolverhampton 2, Southampton 0

Arsenal 2, Watford 0

Man City 2, Brighton 0

Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cardiff 1, Burnley 2

Monday, Oct. 1

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
West Brom 10 6 2 2 25 14 20
Leeds 10 5 4 1 20 8 19
Middlesbrough 10 5 4 1 12 4 19
Sheffield United 10 6 1 3 18 13 19
Norwich 10 5 2 3 14 13 17
Brentford 10 4 4 2 18 12 16
Swansea 10 4 4 2 10 6 16
Wigan 10 5 1 4 14 12 16
Derby 10 5 1 4 13 11 16
Bristol City 10 4 3 3 15 12 15
Nottingham Forest 10 3 6 1 13 11 15
Sheffield Wednesday 10 4 3 3 15 15 15
Blackburn 10 3 6 1 13 13 15
Bolton 10 4 3 3 10 12 15
Aston Villa 10 3 5 2 16 15 14
Birmingham 10 1 7 2 9 10 10
Stoke 10 2 4 4 14 18 10
Rotherham 10 3 1 6 8 16 10
QPR 10 3 1 6 7 18 10
Reading 10 2 3 5 14 15 9
Hull 10 2 2 6 10 17 8
Ipswich 10 0 6 4 8 14 6
Millwall 10 1 3 6 9 16 6
Preston 10 1 2 7 11 21 5
Friday, Sept. 28

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Leeds 1

Bristol City 1, Aston Villa 1

Saturday, Sept. 29

Birmingham 2, Ipswich 2

Norwich 1, Wigan 0

Brentford 2, Reading 2

Blackburn 2, Nottingham Forest 2

Millwall 2, Sheffield United 3

Preston 2, West Brom 3

Bolton 1, Derby 0

Swansea 3, QPR 0

Hull 1, Middlesbrough 1

Rotherham 2, Stoke 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT

Brentford vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT

Hull vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Preston 1845 GMT

Wigan vs. Swansea 1845 GMT

Stoke vs. Bolton 1900 GMT

Reading vs. QPR 1900 GMT

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall 1845 GMT

Blackburn vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT

Derby vs. Norwich 1845 GMT

Rotherham vs. Bristol City 1845 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. West Brom 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 10 7 3 0 20 8 24
Peterborough 10 7 2 1 26 13 23
Doncaster 10 6 3 1 18 9 21
Sunderland 10 5 4 1 20 10 19
Barnsley 9 5 3 1 18 6 18
Charlton 10 5 3 2 15 11 18
Walsall 10 5 3 2 14 12 18
Accrington Stanley 10 4 5 1 13 11 17
Blackpool 10 3 6 1 10 7 15
Scunthorpe 10 3 5 2 13 18 14
Fleetwood Town 10 3 4 3 14 10 13
Luton Town 10 3 4 3 12 12 13
Southend 10 4 1 5 13 15 13
Coventry 10 3 3 4 8 11 12
Burton Albion 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
AFC Wimbledon 10 3 2 5 9 14 11
Rochdale 10 3 2 5 15 23 11
Bristol Rovers 10 2 3 5 9 11 9
Shrewsbury 10 1 5 4 9 11 8
Wycombe 10 1 5 4 11 16 8
Gillingham 10 2 2 6 13 20 8
Bradford 10 2 1 7 7 15 7
Oxford United 10 1 2 7 10 21 5
Plymouth 10 0 3 7 7 19 3
Saturday, Sept. 29

Coventry 1, Sunderland 1

Burton Albion 0, Scunthorpe 0

Plymouth 2, Doncaster 3

Shrewsbury 2, Gillingham 2

Wycombe 2, Southend 3

Rochdale 1, Portsmouth 3

Bradford 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Luton Town 2, Charlton 2

Walsall 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Peterborough 2, Blackpool 2

Fleetwood Town 1, Barnsley 3

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Burton Albion vs. Southend 1845 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1845 GMT

Barnsley vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster 1845 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT

Sunderland vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT

Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers 1845 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford 1845 GMT

Coventry vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT

Walsall vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT

Oxford United vs. Luton Town 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 10 8 1 1 20 7 25
Newport County 10 7 1 2 14 15 22
Exeter 10 6 2 2 19 10 20
Stevenage 10 5 3 2 12 9 18
Colchester 10 4 4 2 21 10 16
Oldham 10 4 4 2 15 9 16
Forest Green 10 3 7 0 14 8 16
Bury 10 5 1 4 16 12 16
Swindon 10 4 4 2 16 14 16
Crawley Town 10 5 1 4 14 12 16
Carlisle 10 5 1 4 10 11 16
Yeovil 10 4 3 3 17 10 15
Milton Keynes Dons 10 3 6 1 10 8 15
Mansfield Town 9 3 5 1 14 7 14
Tranmere 10 3 5 2 11 9 14
Port Vale 10 4 2 4 11 9 14
Morecambe 10 3 0 7 7 19 9
Crewe 9 2 2 5 10 11 8
Cheltenham 10 2 2 6 7 13 8
Cambridge United 10 2 2 6 10 20 8
Northampton 10 1 4 5 8 17 7
Notts County 10 1 3 6 12 25 6
Grimsby Town 10 1 2 7 6 18 5
Macclesfield 10 0 3 7 8 19 3
Tuesday, Sept. 25

Yeovil 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Saturday, Sept. 29

Macclesfield 1, Forest Green 1

Mansfield Town 4, Northampton 0

Cheltenham 0, Lincoln City 2

Carlisle 0, Stevenage 1

Colchester 1, Bury 2

Newport County 4, Cambridge United 2

Notts County 2, Crewe 1

Swindon 0, Oldham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere 1

Grimsby Town 1, Morecambe 2

Crawley Town 3, Yeovil 1

Port Vale 1, Exeter 1

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Tranmere vs. Lincoln City 1845 GMT

Crewe vs. Swindon 1845 GMT

Northampton vs. Bury 1845 GMT

Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town 1845 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Forest Green 1845 GMT

Newport County vs. Macclesfield 1845 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham 1845 GMT

Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT

Notts County vs. Crawley Town 1845 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Morecambe 1845 GMT

Colchester vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT

Exeter vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT