Gay pride parade held in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of revelers are dancing and singing in Brazil's second-biggest city to celebrate Rio de Janeiro's 23rd Gay Pride Parade.

Revelers of all ages are waving rainbow flags in a Carnival-like atmosphere, revelers of all ages are parading along Rio's famed Copacabana beach to music blaring out from sound trucks. Many are wearing bright wigs, heavy makeup and multicolored costumes.

Claudio Nascimento of the gay rights group that organized the event told reporters that the theme of this year's parade is "vote in ideas and not in people."

The parade is being held one week before Brazil's presidential elections.

He said the parade will help encourage people to vote for candidates who support gay and human rights.