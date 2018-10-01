BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|7
|6
|1
|0
|13
|2
|19
|Atletico Tucuman
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|6
|14
|River Plate
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|3
|13
|Aldosivi
|6
|4
|0
|2
|7
|4
|12
|Huracan
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|3
|11
|Boca Juniors
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|10
|Rosario Central
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|10
|Godoy Cruz
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|5
|10
|Defensa y Justicia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|9
|Santa Fe
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|4
|9
|Gimnasia
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|8
|Velez Sarsfield
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|7
|8
|Banfield
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|8
|Independiente
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|6
|7
|San Lorenzo
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|9
|7
|Talleres
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|7
|7
|Belgrano
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|4
|7
|Tigre
|7
|1
|4
|2
|8
|11
|7
|Colon
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|6
|Argentinos Jrs
|7
|1
|3
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Newell's
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|5
|San Martin
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|11
|5
|Estudiantes
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|Patronato Parana
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4
|11
|4
|San Martin de T.
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Lanus
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|15
|2
|Friday, Sept. 28
Independiente 0, Tigre 0
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Lanus 1, River Plate 5
San Lorenzo vs. Atletico Tucuman ppd.
Rosario Central vs. San Martin ppd.
Estudiantes vs. Newell's ppd.
Argentinos Jrs 0, Racing Club 2
|Sunday, Sept. 30
Patronato Parana 2, Talleres 1
Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia 1830 GMT
Belgrano vs. Huracan 2045 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Colon 2300 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 1
Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
San Martin de T. vs. Banfield 0015 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Aldosivi 0015 GMT