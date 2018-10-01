  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/10/01 02:56
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 7 6 1 0 13 2 19
Atletico Tucuman 6 4 2 0 13 6 14
River Plate 7 3 4 0 12 3 13
Aldosivi 6 4 0 2 7 4 12
Huracan 6 3 2 1 8 3 11
Boca Juniors 6 3 1 2 5 4 10
Rosario Central 6 3 1 2 5 4 10
Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 5 5 10
Defensa y Justicia 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
Santa Fe 6 2 3 1 5 4 9
Gimnasia 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
Velez Sarsfield 6 2 2 2 5 7 8
Banfield 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
Independiente 6 1 4 1 8 6 7
San Lorenzo 6 1 4 1 9 9 7
Talleres 7 2 1 4 6 7 7
Belgrano 6 1 4 1 3 4 7
Tigre 7 1 4 2 8 11 7
Colon 6 1 3 2 6 8 6
Argentinos Jrs 7 1 3 3 2 4 6
Newell's 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
San Martin 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
Estudiantes 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
Patronato Parana 7 1 1 5 4 11 4
San Martin de T. 5 0 3 2 2 5 3
Lanus 7 0 2 5 5 15 2
Friday, Sept. 28

Independiente 0, Tigre 0

Saturday, Sept. 29

Lanus 1, River Plate 5

San Lorenzo vs. Atletico Tucuman ppd.

Rosario Central vs. San Martin ppd.

Estudiantes vs. Newell's ppd.

Argentinos Jrs 0, Racing Club 2

Sunday, Sept. 30

Patronato Parana 2, Talleres 1

Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia 1830 GMT

Belgrano vs. Huracan 2045 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Colon 2300 GMT

Monday, Oct. 1

Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 2

San Martin de T. vs. Banfield 0015 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Aldosivi 0015 GMT