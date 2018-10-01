INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri made a 42-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the first half Sunday to break the NFL's career record.

The 23-year veteran has made 566 field goals — one more than Hall of Famer Morten Andersen.

And the league's oldest player achieved the feat just a short drive from Andersen's high school, Indianapolis Ben Davis.

The 45-year-old Vinatieri also played in his 341st game, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer George Blanda for No. 4 all time. He needs two more field-goal attempts to pass Gary Anderson (672) for second in NFL history and 31 points to break Andersen's career scoring mark of 2,544 points.

