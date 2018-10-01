BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Texas man found a scenic location in the Colorado mountains to propose to his girlfriend, but the couple ran into trouble on the way down.

The Boulder County sheriff's office says 27-year-old Joshua Mason of Denton, Texas, took 28-year-old Katie Davis on a hike Saturday to Jasper Peak at an elevation of nearly 13,000 feet (4,000 meters).

They got lost as darkness fell.

The couple were showing signs of altitude sickness and dehydration when a hiker found them. He led them to his camp and gave them food, water and a place to warm up. Another camper called for help.

Rescuers reached the camp early Sunday and walked the couple to their car. They didn't require medical treatment.

Sgt. Clay Leak says deputies learned the engagement was still on.