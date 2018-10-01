WASHINGTON (AP) — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says she's a victim of sexual assault.

Conway made the comments on CNN while defending Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh against allegations of sexual misconduct.

Arguing that Kavanaugh's opponents are wrongly politicizing his nomination, Conway said she feels empathy for "victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape. I'm a victim of sexual assault." But she says anger over such incidents should have nothing to do with Kavanaugh.

Conway has previously alluded to her own #MeToo moment. In October 2016, she told MSNBC that earlier in her career, she recalled congressmen "rubbing up against girls, sticking their tongues down women's throats." She cited that experience at a forum last December, when she said her complaints of such behavior had been ignored by the press.