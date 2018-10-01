EXETER, R.I. (AP) — The first memorial to military veterans of Cape Verdean descent in the U.S. has been unveiled in Rhode Island.

The granite memorial was dedicated Saturday at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter during a ceremony attended by about 200 people.

Susan Amado was there to honor her father, Peter Coelho, a World War II veteran who died in 1979. She tells the Providence Journal that in her father's era, many experienced racism and had to serve in segregated units.

Today, there are an estimated 20,000 Rhode Islanders of Cape Verdean descent.

Lucy Rose was a driving force behind the monument. Whenever she visited the gravesite of her father, Samuel Rose, she noticed memorials to different service and ethnic groups and knew Cape Verdean veterans needed their own.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com