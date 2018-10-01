Ryder Cup Results

At Le Golf National Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71 EUROPE 17½, UNITED STATES 10½ Friday Fourballs United States 3, Europe 1

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, def. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, Europe, 1 up.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, 4 and 2.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 1 up.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods, United States, 3 and 1.

Foursomes Europe 4, United States 0

Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 2.

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, United States, 4 and 2.

Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, Europe, def. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 5 and 4.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 5 and 4.

Saturday Fourballs Europe 3, United States 1

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 2.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed, United States, 4 and 3.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, Europe, 2 and 1.

Foursomes United States 2, Europe 2

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, United States, 2 and 1.

Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, United States, def. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, Europe, 3 and 2.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 5 and 4.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 5 and 4.

Sunday Singles Europe 7½, United States 4½

Justin Thomas, United States, def. Rory McIlroy, Europe, 1 up.

Brooks Koepka, United States, halved with. Paul Casey, Europe

Webb Simpson, United States, def. Justin Rose, Europe, 3 and 2.

Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Tiger Woods, United States, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, 6 and 4.

Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson, United States, 2 up.

Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, def. Jordan Spieth, United States, 5 and 4.

Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Rickie Fowler, United States, 2 and 1.

Francesco Molinari, Europe, def. Phil Mickelson, United States, 4 and 2.

Patrick Reed, United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 3 and 2.

Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Bubba Watson, United States, 5 and 4.

Alex Noren, Europe, def. Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 1 up.