Ryder Cup Results

|At Le Golf National
|Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
|Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
|EUROPE 17½, UNITED STATES 10½
|Friday
|Fourballs
|United States 3, Europe 1
Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, def. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, Europe, 1 up.
Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, 4 and 2.
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 1 up.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods, United States, 3 and 1.
|Foursomes
|Europe 4, United States 0
Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 2.
Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, United States, 4 and 2.
Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, Europe, def. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 5 and 4.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 5 and 4.
|Saturday
|Fourballs
|Europe 3, United States 1
Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.
Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 2.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed, United States, 4 and 3.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, Europe, 2 and 1.
|Foursomes
|United States 2, Europe 2
Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, United States, 2 and 1.
Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, United States, def. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, Europe, 3 and 2.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 5 and 4.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 5 and 4.
|Sunday
|Singles
|Europe 7½, United States 4½
Justin Thomas, United States, def. Rory McIlroy, Europe, 1 up.
Brooks Koepka, United States, halved with. Paul Casey, Europe
Webb Simpson, United States, def. Justin Rose, Europe, 3 and 2.
Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Tiger Woods, United States, 2 and 1.
Tony Finau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, 6 and 4.
Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson, United States, 2 up.
Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, def. Jordan Spieth, United States, 5 and 4.
Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Rickie Fowler, United States, 2 and 1.
Francesco Molinari, Europe, def. Phil Mickelson, United States, 4 and 2.
Patrick Reed, United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 3 and 2.
Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Bubba Watson, United States, 5 and 4.
Alex Noren, Europe, def. Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 1 up.