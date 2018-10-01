  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points Table

By  Associated Press
2018/10/01 00:51
BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points Table,0437 Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Final
At Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
EUROPE 17½, UNITED STATES 10½
United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Bryson DeChambeau 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 3 0
Tony Finau 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Rickie Fowler 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 4 1
Dustin Johnson 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-4-0 5 1
Brooks Koepka 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-2-1 4
Phil Mickelson 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 2 0
Patrick Reed 0-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 3 1
Webb Simpson 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Jordan Spieth 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 3-2-0 5 3
Justin Thomas 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 5 4
Bubba Watson 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1
Tiger Woods 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 4 0
Europe
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Paul Casey 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-1-1 3
Tommy Fleetwood 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 5 4
Tyrrell Hatton 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1
Sergio Garcia 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 4 3
Rory McIlroy 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 5 2
Francesco Molinari 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 5-0-0 5 5
Alex Noren 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Thorbjorn Olesen 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Ian Poulter 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 4 2
Jon Rahm 0-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 3 1
Justin Rose 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 4 2
Henrik Stenson 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 3 3