BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points Table

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Final
|At Le Golf National
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
|Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
|EUROPE 17½, UNITED STATES 10½
|United States
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Bryson DeChambeau
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|3
|0
|Tony Finau
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|3
|2
|Rickie Fowler
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|4
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-4-0
|5
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-1
|1-2-1
|4
|1½
|Phil Mickelson
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|2
|0
|Patrick Reed
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|3
|1
|Webb Simpson
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|3
|2
|Jordan Spieth
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|3-2-0
|5
|3
|Justin Thomas
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|4-1-0
|5
|4
|Bubba Watson
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|3
|1
|Tiger Woods
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-4-0
|4
|0
|Europe
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Paul Casey
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-1
|1-1-1
|3
|1½
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|4-1-0
|5
|4
|Tyrrell Hatton
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|3
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|4
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-3-0
|5
|2
|Francesco Molinari
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|5-0-0
|5
|5
|Alex Noren
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|3
|2
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2
|1
|Ian Poulter
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|4
|2
|Jon Rahm
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|3
|1
|Justin Rose
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|4
|2
|Henrik Stenson
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|3
|3