TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Well-known Indonesian singer Siti Badriah enchanted more than 10,000 Indonesian migrant workers at an Indonesian culture festival at the New Taipei Citizen Square on Sunday, according to a Central News Agency report.

The festival, co-organized by the Labor Affairs Department of New Taipei City Government and Indonesian Economic & Trade Office to Taipei, also includes traditional Bajidor Kahot, the UNI Band, and a traditional costume show.

When Siti appeared at the end of the festival, a few enthusiastic fans began to form a human pyramid to express their passion, but some of them fell from the formations, enticing the crowd into a frenzy of screams.

After her appearances in 2012 and 2016, this is the third time Siti has performed in Taiwan, according to the report.

When asked about the natural disasters that struck Indonesia's Sulawesi Island Friday, leaving hundreds of people dead, Siti said she was greatly moved by the Taiwanese government’s pledge to help. She said she hopes her fans will take good care of themselves, not to forget Indonesia, and not to forget Taiwan either, adding that she hopes she can come back to perform again next year.

