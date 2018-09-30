Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;29;24;Clouds and sunshine;29;25;WSW;17;80%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;27;Sunny and very warm;38;27;NNE;8;44%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Warm with some sun;34;21;Thickening clouds;33;20;W;11;31%;6%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and delightful;25;18;Variable cloudiness;24;16;NW;15;66%;70%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;17;8;Cooler with a shower;13;9;NW;24;71%;59%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine;15;6;Sunny and mild;14;5;E;4;81%;2%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;34;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;SW;10;18%;3%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;20;5;Cloudy and mild;19;3;NNE;13;57%;65%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy this morning;33;23;A strong t-storm;31;18;S;14;70%;73%;10

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;20;16;A t-storm in spots;22;15;SW;13;74%;41%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;17;12;Brief a.m. showers;17;13;NW;15;61%;90%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;39;23;Mostly cloudy;40;24;NW;13;24%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;Morning showers;31;23;SW;8;78%;90%;6

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;30;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;E;8;66%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;NE;8;74%;84%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;24;12;NNE;15;65%;44%;4

Beijing, China;Some sun;19;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;NNW;20;32%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;19;10;Partly sunny;23;10;SE;16;54%;16%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;19;4;A shower in spots;15;6;WNW;10;64%;47%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;9;A shower in the p.m.;20;9;ESE;9;67%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;32;16;A p.m. t-storm;31;16;SSW;10;51%;58%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;16;5;A shower in spots;18;9;WNW;12;60%;79%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;16;8;A stray shower;13;6;NNW;15;69%;52%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;18;8;Partly sunny;18;13;NNE;12;57%;77%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;17;6;Periods of sun;19;8;NNE;11;61%;72%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or t-storm;21;12;Cooler with clearing;15;6;S;16;50%;4%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;20;Turning cloudy;32;20;NE;7;24%;12%;9

Busan, South Korea;Some brightening;24;14;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;WNW;21;54%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with some sun;35;25;High clouds and warm;34;24;NE;12;43%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Warmer with sunshine;28;14;Cloudy and cooler;19;13;WSW;12;70%;59%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;21;A shower or t-storm;28;20;ESE;6;62%;62%;9

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A morning shower;33;27;SE;13;69%;58%;9

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;19;15;Sun and clouds;25;19;SW;13;74%;72%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;Downpours;30;24;SE;9;82%;99%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;14;7;A stray shower;13;7;W;12;69%;47%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;29;26;ENE;11;83%;82%;10

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;29;21;A shower or t-storm;30;23;SSE;11;74%;66%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;21;A morning t-storm;31;21;SE;14;70%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;NW;9;59%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Not as warm;24;10;Clouds and sun;26;12;WSW;11;40%;13%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;ESE;8;55%;1%;8

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Partly sunny;33;21;SE;13;52%;2%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;12;3;Partly sunny;13;10;WSW;17;71%;75%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;29;11;Plenty of sun;28;10;NNE;9;22%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;W;12;68%;41%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;NNE;13;57%;39%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, cooler;23;10;Warmer with sunshine;27;9;NE;14;37%;4%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;18;70%;56%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;11;7;A shower in spots;12;6;WSW;18;80%;77%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SW;7;82%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Partly sunny;31;24;E;10;59%;13%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;24;ENE;16;63%;29%;9

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;ESE;9;78%;59%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;21;Sunny;35;21;NNE;10;39%;4%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;21;18;A t-storm in spots;25;17;SW;9;77%;73%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;N;10;58%;45%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;38;28;Sunny and very warm;36;28;NNW;13;55%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;NW;7;28%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;30;9;Sunny and nice;29;9;NNW;7;16%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;35;26;Sunny and very warm;36;25;W;16;53%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;28;17;A t-storm in spots;27;16;SSW;10;70%;64%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;40;28;Mostly sunny;38;27;S;12;30%;27%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;16;2;Partly sunny;15;7;SSE;11;59%;19%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;16;70%;77%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;22;A t-storm around;30;22;ENE;8;70%;72%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;SSW;8;59%;3%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NW;6;80%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;-1;Partly sunny;18;0;ENE;16;28%;1%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;14;77%;66%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Decreasing clouds;20;16;S;11;75%;20%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;30;16;N;9;53%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Increasing clouds;16;6;Partly sunny;13;7;WSW;18;51%;26%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;30;19;S;8;44%;7%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;23;More sun than clouds;28;23;WSW;11;73%;36%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;Mostly sunny;27;9;NNE;9;24%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;29;27;Cloudy, downpours;31;27;W;15;78%;90%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;35;26;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;ENE;8;51%;19%;13

Manila, Philippines;Clearing;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SW;9;70%;84%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;18;6;High clouds;22;10;NNE;15;51%;7%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;NNE;9;50%;66%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;31;27;A shower or t-storm;32;27;ENE;21;65%;75%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;13;2;Partly sunny;14;6;S;14;66%;27%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;30;25;Sunshine and nice;29;25;SSW;16;68%;64%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;20;11;Decreasing clouds;15;6;S;20;54%;15%;3

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;13;7;A shower in the a.m.;14;8;E;1;69%;94%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;11;5;Mostly sunny;13;4;SSW;15;56%;11%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;Mostly sunny;35;27;ESE;9;63%;31%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;27;11;Partly sunny;27;12;NE;15;43%;15%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;21;16;Partly sunny;24;18;S;10;64%;20%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;30;19;WNW;12;49%;27%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;18;7;High clouds and warm;19;3;W;16;53%;46%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and wind;25;20;Sunshine and nice;23;16;W;21;55%;27%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, milder;14;1;Clouds and sun, cool;10;1;W;8;62%;63%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Overcast, a shower;13;6;A shower in the a.m.;14;6;E;8;75%;90%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain this morning;27;25;A morning shower;28;26;ESE;39;75%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;WNW;11;82%;80%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;ENE;12;65%;31%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;18;8;Partly sunny;15;4;NNE;17;41%;29%;3

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;22;12;Partly sunny;20;12;ESE;14;59%;54%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;7;73%;81%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;SSE;29;70%;80%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Thunderstorms;33;23;E;7;70%;84%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;18;2;Cooler with a shower;13;4;WNW;5;68%;62%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;23;9;Cooler with some sun;17;6;NW;14;53%;8%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;13;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;SSW;15;54%;66%;14

Rabat, Morocco;A t-storm around;27;18;Mostly sunny;27;17;E;10;64%;26%;6

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;24;Partial sunshine;28;23;SE;18;59%;56%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;6;4;A touch of rain;8;4;WNW;29;84%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;13;7;Clouds and sun;15;7;S;10;62%;30%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;23;A t-storm around;29;23;NE;7;69%;55%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;21;Sunny and nice;37;22;NE;10;14%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;26;14;Spotty showers;24;14;SSW;12;67%;64%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;11;9;A morning shower;12;7;SSW;18;74%;63%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;14;Periods of sun;20;16;SSW;10;75%;100%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;NE;7;82%;80%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;31;25;Spotty showers;31;24;SSW;9;76%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Some sun;25;18;N;6;92%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;11;Nice with some sun;25;11;NE;19;21%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;A downpour;15;5;Partly sunny;20;7;E;7;58%;2%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;Thunderstorms;29;23;N;8;81%;74%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;13;Mostly sunny, warm;31;12;ENE;7;37%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;14;A little rain;19;13;SSW;12;80%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;24;11;A passing shower;19;9;NW;13;57%;55%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NNW;20;41%;1%;6

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;11;71%;65%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;15;8;Partly sunny;18;8;SE;13;76%;35%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;25;Sunshine, a shower;30;25;E;7;70%;70%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;14;6;Partly sunny;12;3;N;9;75%;68%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;19;12;Mostly sunny;21;12;NNW;17;56%;3%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;29;21;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;E;17;51%;25%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;12;8;A shower or two;13;7;WSW;16;77%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;N;10;31%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;13;Clouding up;24;16;ENE;13;62%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;E;10;18%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;35;26;High clouds;31;24;N;10;56%;28%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;29;13;Partly sunny;26;13;E;8;52%;30%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer with rain;27;24;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;18;WSW;26;56%;30%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;15;11;A little a.m. rain;14;13;E;20;86%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;28;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;23;ESE;10;50%;9%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;28;18;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;WNW;10;59%;77%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;10;-4;Plenty of sunshine;14;-4;WNW;10;56%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;14;12;Spotty showers;17;10;SE;7;79%;81%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;17;5;A shower in spots;18;8;WNW;9;54%;80%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Clouds and sun;32;21;NE;7;60%;55%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;13;3;Partly sunny;14;6;S;12;69%;8%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;16;3;Partly sunny;17;5;WSW;10;57%;26%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;14;12;A little a.m. rain;15;12;NW;36;77%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;25;NNE;7;80%;88%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;27;14;Partly sunny;26;13;ENE;5;38%;24%;5

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather