Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;85;76;Clouds and sunshine;85;77;WSW;11;80%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;80;Sunny and very warm;100;80;NNE;5;44%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Warm with some sun;93;70;Thickening clouds;91;68;W;7;31%;6%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and delightful;78;64;Variable cloudiness;74;60;NW;9;66%;70%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;63;46;Cooler with a shower;55;47;NW;15;71%;59%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine;59;42;Sunny and mild;58;41;E;2;81%;2%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;93;61;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;SW;6;18%;3%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;68;41;Cloudy and mild;66;37;NNE;8;57%;65%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy this morning;91;74;A strong t-storm;88;64;S;9;70%;73%;10

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;68;61;A t-storm in spots;72;59;SW;8;74%;41%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;62;53;Brief a.m. showers;63;55;NW;9;61%;90%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;102;73;Mostly cloudy;104;75;NW;8;24%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;Morning showers;88;74;SW;5;78%;90%;6

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;86;69;A t-storm in spots;85;69;E;5;66%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;94;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;NE;5;74%;84%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;78;66;Partly sunny;75;54;NNE;10;65%;44%;4

Beijing, China;Some sun;66;55;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;NNW;13;32%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;66;50;Partly sunny;73;50;SE;10;54%;16%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;65;40;A shower in spots;60;43;WNW;6;64%;47%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;69;47;A shower in the p.m.;68;48;ESE;6;67%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;90;61;A p.m. t-storm;87;60;SSW;6;51%;58%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;61;41;A shower in spots;65;47;WNW;8;60%;79%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;61;46;A stray shower;55;43;NNW;9;69%;52%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;64;46;Partly sunny;64;55;NNE;8;57%;77%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;63;43;Periods of sun;66;47;NNE;7;61%;72%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or t-storm;70;53;Cooler with clearing;59;43;S;10;50%;4%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;67;Turning cloudy;89;68;NE;5;24%;12%;9

Busan, South Korea;Some brightening;75;57;Sunshine, pleasant;72;54;WNW;13;54%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with some sun;96;76;High clouds and warm;94;74;NE;7;43%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Warmer with sunshine;82;57;Cloudy and cooler;67;55;WSW;8;70%;59%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;69;A shower or t-storm;83;68;ESE;4;62%;62%;9

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A morning shower;92;81;SE;8;69%;58%;9

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;67;59;Sun and clouds;77;66;SW;8;74%;72%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;Downpours;85;76;SE;6;82%;99%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;58;45;A stray shower;55;44;W;7;69%;47%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Showers and t-storms;85;79;ENE;7;83%;82%;10

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;84;71;A shower or t-storm;86;73;SSE;7;74%;66%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;70;A morning t-storm;88;70;SE;9;70%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;91;75;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;NW;6;59%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Not as warm;74;50;Clouds and sun;80;54;WSW;7;40%;13%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;96;78;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;ESE;5;55%;1%;8

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;99;69;Partly sunny;91;69;SE;8;52%;2%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;54;38;Partly sunny;55;50;WSW;11;71%;75%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;84;51;Plenty of sun;82;50;NNE;5;22%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;75;68;A t-storm in spots;82;69;W;7;68%;41%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;88;71;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;NNE;8;57%;39%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, cooler;74;50;Warmer with sunshine;81;49;NE;9;37%;4%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;E;11;70%;56%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;52;45;A shower in spots;54;42;WSW;11;80%;77%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;90;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;SW;4;82%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;Partly sunny;87;74;E;6;59%;13%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;76;Mostly sunny;88;75;ENE;10;63%;29%;9

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;71;ESE;5;78%;59%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;70;Sunny;94;70;NNE;6;39%;4%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;70;65;A t-storm in spots;76;62;SW;6;77%;73%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;93;76;A t-storm in spots;93;77;N;6;58%;45%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;101;83;Sunny and very warm;97;83;NNW;8;55%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;NW;5;28%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;86;48;Sunny and nice;83;49;NNW;4;16%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;95;78;Sunny and very warm;96;77;W;10;53%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;82;62;A t-storm in spots;81;61;SSW;6;70%;64%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;104;82;Mostly sunny;100;81;S;8;30%;27%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;61;36;Partly sunny;59;44;SSE;7;59%;19%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;78;Showers and t-storms;88;78;E;10;70%;77%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;72;A t-storm around;87;72;ENE;5;70%;72%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;95;77;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;SSW;5;59%;3%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;93;76;A t-storm in spots;90;75;NW;4;80%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;63;30;Partly sunny;64;32;ENE;10;28%;1%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;SW;9;77%;66%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;60;Decreasing clouds;67;61;S;7;75%;20%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;84;61;Mostly sunny;86;61;N;6;53%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Increasing clouds;60;43;Partly sunny;55;45;WSW;11;51%;26%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;83;64;Partly sunny;86;67;S;5;44%;7%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;74;More sun than clouds;83;73;WSW;7;73%;36%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;86;58;Mostly sunny;81;48;NNE;6;24%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;85;81;Cloudy, downpours;87;80;W;9;78%;90%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;95;79;Partly sunny and hot;99;79;ENE;5;51%;19%;13

Manila, Philippines;Clearing;90;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;5;70%;84%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;65;42;High clouds;72;51;NNE;10;51%;7%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;NNE;6;50%;66%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;89;80;A shower or t-storm;89;80;ENE;13;65%;75%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;55;36;Partly sunny;57;43;S;9;66%;27%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;85;77;Sunshine and nice;84;77;SSW;10;68%;64%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;69;52;Decreasing clouds;59;43;S;12;54%;15%;3

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;55;44;A shower in the a.m.;57;46;E;1;69%;94%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;52;40;Mostly sunny;56;39;SSW;10;56%;11%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;97;82;Mostly sunny;95;81;ESE;5;63%;31%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;81;51;Partly sunny;81;54;NE;9;43%;15%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;70;60;Partly sunny;76;65;S;6;64%;20%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;89;69;Mostly sunny;86;66;WNW;8;49%;27%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;64;44;High clouds and warm;66;37;W;10;53%;46%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and wind;77;68;Sunshine and nice;74;61;W;13;55%;27%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, milder;58;35;Clouds and sun, cool;51;34;W;5;62%;63%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Overcast, a shower;55;43;A shower in the a.m.;57;43;E;5;75%;90%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain this morning;81;78;A morning shower;82;78;ESE;24;75%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;75;A shower or t-storm;85;76;WNW;7;82%;80%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;93;75;Partly sunny;93;76;ENE;7;65%;31%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;65;46;Partly sunny;59;39;NNE;11;41%;29%;3

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;72;54;Partly sunny;68;53;ESE;9;59%;54%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;SW;5;73%;81%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;86;73;A shower in the p.m.;87;74;SSE;18;70%;80%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;Thunderstorms;91;74;E;4;70%;84%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;64;36;Cooler with a shower;55;39;WNW;3;68%;62%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;73;48;Cooler with some sun;63;43;NW;9;53%;8%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;55;A shower in the p.m.;72;52;SSW;9;54%;66%;14

Rabat, Morocco;A t-storm around;81;64;Mostly sunny;81;62;E;6;64%;26%;6

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;75;Partial sunshine;83;74;SE;11;59%;56%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;42;39;A touch of rain;46;39;WNW;18;84%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;56;44;Clouds and sun;60;44;S;6;62%;30%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;73;A t-storm around;85;74;NE;4;69%;55%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;101;70;Sunny and nice;99;72;NE;6;14%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;79;58;Spotty showers;75;58;SSW;7;67%;64%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;52;49;A morning shower;54;45;SSW;11;74%;63%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;70;58;Periods of sun;69;61;SSW;6;75%;100%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;78;64;Showers and t-storms;77;64;NE;4;82%;80%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;87;77;Spotty showers;87;76;SSW;6;76%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;64;Some sun;77;64;N;4;92%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;79;51;Nice with some sun;77;53;NE;12;21%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;A downpour;58;41;Partly sunny;68;44;E;4;58%;2%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;Thunderstorms;85;73;N;5;81%;74%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;56;Mostly sunny, warm;88;53;ENE;4;37%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;66;58;A little rain;66;55;SSW;7;80%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;76;52;A passing shower;65;49;NW;8;57%;55%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;82;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;NNW;13;41%;1%;6

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;91;81;A t-storm in spots;90;80;NE;7;71%;65%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;60;46;Partly sunny;64;46;SE;8;76%;35%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;87;77;Sunshine, a shower;87;77;E;4;70%;70%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;57;42;Partly sunny;54;37;N;6;75%;68%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;65;54;Mostly sunny;69;54;NNW;10;56%;3%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;84;69;Sunny and beautiful;86;68;E;11;51%;25%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;53;47;A shower or two;56;44;WSW;10;77%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;83;58;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;N;6;31%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;55;Clouding up;75;61;ENE;8;62%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;86;66;Sunny and pleasant;87;66;E;6;18%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;94;78;High clouds;87;76;N;6;56%;28%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;84;55;Partly sunny;79;55;E;5;52%;30%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer with rain;80;75;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;64;WSW;16;56%;30%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;59;52;A little a.m. rain;57;55;E;12;86%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;82;67;Sunshine, pleasant;84;73;ESE;6;50%;9%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;83;64;Clouds and sun, nice;83;63;WNW;6;59%;77%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;50;24;Plenty of sunshine;57;25;WNW;6;56%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;57;53;Spotty showers;62;50;SE;5;79%;81%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;63;41;A shower in spots;65;47;WNW;5;54%;80%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;88;73;Clouds and sun;90;70;NE;5;60%;55%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;56;38;Partly sunny;58;42;S;8;69%;8%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;60;37;Partly sunny;63;41;WSW;6;57%;26%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;58;54;A little a.m. rain;60;53;NW;22;77%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;91;79;A t-storm or two;91;78;NNE;4;80%;88%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;80;57;Partly sunny;80;55;ENE;3;38%;24%;5

