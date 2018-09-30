STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Nobel Prizes are the most prestigious awards on the planet but the aura of this year's announcements has been dulled by questions over why so few women have entered the pantheon, particularly in the sciences.

Since the first prizes were awarded in 1901, 892 individuals have received one, but just 48 of them have been women. Thirty of those women won either the literature or peace prize, highlighting the wide gender gap in the laureates for physics, chemistry and physiology/medicine. In addition, only one woman has won the economics prize, which is not technically a Nobel.

Some of the disparity likely can be attributed to underlying structural reasons, such as the low representation of women in high-level science. But critics suggest that gender bias pervades the process of nominations, which come largely from tenured professors.