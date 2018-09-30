Taipei, Sept. 30 (CNA) The 25th storm to form over the Pacific Ocean this year, Kong-Rey, has developed into a typhoon, according to a statement from Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) released at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The weather bureau predicted that Kong-Rey will become even stronger, but said it is not yet certain if the storm will hit Taiwan in the near future because there are still variables that will determine its course.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the typhoon was located about 2,000 kilometers east southeast of Eluanbi at Taiwan's southernmost tip traveling at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour in a northwesterly direction, according to the CWB.

Kong-Rey was packing maximum sustained winds of 119 kph, with gusts of up to 155 kph, according to CWB data.

Predicting that the storm will accelerate, the weather bureau forecast that Kong-Rey will move toward the sea area southeast of Okinawa.

Its course after that will be decided by the strength of a Pacific high pressure system, the bureau said, noting that if the high pressure system is strong, it will push the typhoon nearer to Taiwan and if weak, the storm will move toward Japan.

It will take three days to determine whether the typhoon will impact Taiwan directly, the CWB said.