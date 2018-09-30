TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung police answered a call for help two weeks ago and sped a man with severed fingers to a local hospital, where the fingers were later successfully reattached, according to a Taichung City Police Department news release on Sep 28.

The release said that the 32-year-old man surnamed Chu was operating a mushroom packaging machine at his home in Xinshe District when his right middle finger and forefinger were caught in the machine and accidently severed.

In a flurry of shock and worry, Chu’s family forgot to call an ambulance. Instead of an ambulance, Chu’s brother used his own car in an attempt to rush Chu to a major hospital in downtown Taichung for treatment, the police department said.

However, the brother’s car was caught in stop-and-go holiday traffic and the many traffic lights in the Dakeng Scenic Area while time was ticking away.

When the brother’s car came to the Dongshan Police Station near the Dakeng Roundabout, Chu’s family decided to ask police for help, and therefore Chu’s brother pulled his car over in front of the station.

Dongshan Police Station officer Huang Yi-xuan (黃一玹) thought that calling for an ambulance might be too late, so Huang decided to drive a patrol car with the siren to clear the traffic for Chu’s brother. Chu was taken toChina Medical University Hospital for emergency surgery, the police department said.

The 25-minute trip to the hospital was shortened to seven minutes, and the officer also called the hospital’s emergency room to report that a patient with severed fingers was being sent in for treatment so that the hospital could prepare in advance, the police department said.

The hospital successfully sewed Chu’s severed fingers back to his hand. During Chu’s recovery in the hospital, his family went to the police station to thank the officer for the much needed help.