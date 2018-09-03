TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As China prepares to celebrate its national holiday on Oct. 1, some media has reported that party leadership at the Zhongnanhai complex in Beijing are preparing for the possibility of civil unrest.



Radio France International (RFI) released a report on Sunday, Sept. 30 that suggests that starting Oct. 1 China may see protesters engaging in public political actions and online campaigns through the next week.



There are reportedly two different groups of people that the Chinese government is concerned about ahead of the National Day celebrations, disaffected veterans groups, and a sizable population of people who have lost their savings as a result of unstable and poorly regulated peer to peer (P2P) online money lending platforms.



Veterans’ groups have long been a thorn in the ruling communist party’s side, as the groups are very quick to organize when it is reported that a veteran has suffered abuse at the hands of local officials or the central government’s Ministry of Veteran’s Affairs.



There were two notable veterans protests that occurred over the summer, a protest in Henan province in early June, and another in July in Jiangsu.



The victims of P2P lending scams and bankruptcies as a force of potential agitation are a new development and concern for the authoritarian government.



The P2P online lending business was thought to have a promising future when it first started to develop from 2007, however over the past 3 three years there have been a slew of companies that have either gone bankrupt, had funds frozen by the authorities, or who have simply shut down their business an absconded with the money of their investors and customers.



The government pledged to fix the problems with networks with a national “P2P Rectification Campaign,” but by some reports the new regulations have hobbled the industry, and made problems worse by unwittingly encouraging companies to abandon regulations altogether.



There are now large number of people who have lost their money and suffered abuse of their finances by certain companies. Many people are also very upset with the government for seemingly doing nothing to compensate them for their loss, or to hold the criminal parties responsible.



RFI reports that spontaneous protests are being planned in several major cities throughout the week. Many veterans as well as P2P victims may be organizing to demand financial compensation.



Interestingly some of the online posts calling for action are asking protesters not to chant slogans, but rather stand together in masse outside of government buildings or local party offices, and to sing patriotic songs directed towards the government officials.



Actions are also reportedly being organized among overseas Chinese communities in the United States, notably in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, according to the report.