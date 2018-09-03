  1. Home
Two Chinese men skip flight home, request political asylum in Taiwan

With only Chinese passports and no entry permit for Taiwan, they are currently stuck inside Taoyuan International Airport

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/30 16:09
File Photo: Immigration at Taoyuan International Airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Immigration Agency announced on Sunday that two men with Chinese passports transferring through Taoyuan International missed their return flight to Beijing, and are now seeking political asylum in Taiwan.

The two men were on a return trip from Bangkok, Thailand and were transiting through Taiwan Friday, Sept. 27. They claimed they had been persecuted by Chinese authorities, and appealed to the immigration agents at the airport to grant them political asylum.

Since they had only their Chinese passports, and no entry permits for Taiwan, they must remain in the airport for the time being while the Ministry of the Interior considers their case.

Apple Daily reports that the men are carrying a “UN Refugee Certificate.” A Chinese dissident Huang Yan (黃燕) was reportedly admitted to Taiwan earlier this year with such a certificate.

However, the National Immigration Agency must consider national security and proceed through several steps of verification to check the men’s identities and their back ground before permitting them to enter the country.

The Immigration Department has reportedly urged them to return to China, however their request for political asylum has been forwarded to the relevant office, according to reports.
Chinese
political asylum
Taoyuan Airport
immigration
NIA

