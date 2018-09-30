TAIPEI (CNA) -- Indonesia's top envoy to Taiwan expressed his country's gratitude Sunday for Taiwan's offer of help following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake that hit the country's Sulawesi Island Friday, leaving hundreds of people dead.



"Thank you very much for the offer to help us," Didi Sumedi, representative of Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei, said on the sidelines of an Indonesian cultural event held in New Taipei Sunday.



Sumedi said Taiwanese officials have told him that the government of Taiwan will help Indonesia if needed. But so far, the Indonesian representative said, his country can handle the situation.



"For the time being, Indonesia can handle the situation," he noted.



President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has expressed her deepest sympathy and concern to Indonesia after the strong earthquake rocked the country's Sulawesi Island Friday.



Indonesian Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho put the death toll at 405 early Sunday, based on the number of bodies that had been recovered. More than 400 people have been badly injured, Sutopo said.



According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章), a factory owned by a Taiwanese businessman based in Indonesia was damaged during the quake but no Taiwanese had been reported injured as of press time.