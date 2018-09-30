TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—About 230,000 sunflowers are in bloom across about 6,600 square meters on the banks of Taipei’s Rainbow Riverside Park. The best time to enjoy the flowers is between now and the first half of Oct., the Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO) said in a press release on Sep 28.

The blooming sunflowers are located near McArthur Bridge No. 2 on the Neihu side of the river. Visitors can take the MRT Xindian – Songshan Line (Green Line) to Songshan Station, walk across the Rainbow Bridge, and then walk in the direction of McArthur Bridge No. 2 for about 20 minutes to arrive at the destination, according to the HEO.

As the sea of sunflowers is situated in the flight path of flights transiting through Taipei Songshan Airport, visitors might be able to capture the scene of airplanes flying over the Keelung River against the backdrop of blooming sunflowers if they are lucky, the agency said.

The golden yellow flowers always turn towards the sunlight, earning the name of “sunflower.”

“The plants can grow up to 200cm tall,” the HEO said. “The positive and optimistic characteristics of the sunflower win people’s appreciation for the flower. This season, the Rainbow Riverside Park will become a popular check-in scenic spot.”

The agency urged visitors to not pick any of the flowers or step on them while they are enjoying the views.

Transportation

The Sunflower Sea at the Rainbow Riverside Park



1. By bus:

Take bus routes 204, Minsheng Line, Blue 50, or Civilian Van 10, and get off at Xinshan Road. Walk towards the direction of Tiding Boulevard for 5 minutes and go across the Xingshan Overhead Bridge. Then, walk towards the direction of McArthur Bridge No. 2 for 10 minutes, and you’ll be there.

2. By MRT:

Take MRT Xindian – Songshan Line to Songshan and walk across the Rainbow Bridge to the direction of McArthur Bridge No. 2 for about 20 minutes to arrive at the destination.

3. By car:

Please park your car in the parking lot at the right bank of Rainbow Riverside Park.

4. By bicycle:

Riverside Bicycle Renal Stations

Rainbow Station (Holiday Station)

Meiti Station

Ubike:

Rainbow Bridge Station, Taipei Flower Mart Station, Keelung River Public Housing 1 Station, MRT Songshan (Exit 3) Station, TRA Songshan Station



(Photo courtesy of the HEO)

(Photo courtesy of the HEO)

(Photo courtesy of the HEO)

(Photo courtesy of the HEO)

(Photo courtesy of the HEO)