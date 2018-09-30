All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Detroit 8 7 1 0 14 32 24 Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 29 22 Boston 8 5 1 2 12 24 21 Tampa Bay 7 4 3 0 8 23 20 Montreal 7 4 3 0 8 21 19 Buffalo 7 3 4 0 6 20 24 Florida 7 3 4 0 6 19 26 Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 11 17 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 5 5 0 0 10 24 8 N.Y. Islanders 8 5 3 0 10 23 20 Philadelphia 8 4 3 1 9 25 21 N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 21 23 Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 21 32 Pittsburgh 6 2 3 1 5 24 20 New Jersey 5 1 2 2 4 12 16 Washington 6 1 3 2 4 14 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 6 4 1 1 9 20 15 St. Louis 6 4 2 0 8 17 13 Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 25 27 Minnesota 7 2 4 1 5 21 20 Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 14 17 Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 11 21 Chicago 6 2 4 0 4 19 21 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 34 19 Calgary 10 4 3 3 11 38 38 Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 29 14 Arizona 7 4 2 1 9 24 21 Anaheim 6 3 3 0 6 19 23 San Jose 5 2 2 1 5 23 20 Los Angeles 8 1 6 1 3 18 32 Vancouver 7 1 6 0 2 11 30

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Columbus 7, Pittsburgh 6

Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Carolina 5, Washington 4, OT

Toronto 6, Detroit 2

St. Louis 3, Dallas 1

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Vegas 2, Los Angeles 0

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 4, Calgary 3

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Detroit 5, Toronto 1

Ottawa 3, Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2

Chicago 4, Columbus 1

Arizona 4, Vancouver 1

Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 0

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Bern, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled