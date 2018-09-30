  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/30 13:25
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 135 518 128 179 .346
JMartinez Bos 149 566 109 186 .329
Altuve Hou 136 532 84 167 .314
Trout LAA 139 470 101 147 .313
Brantley Cle 142 567 89 175 .309
Merrifield KC 157 628 88 191 .304
Segura Sea 144 586 91 178 .304
Wendle TB 138 484 61 145 .300
Castellanos Det 156 616 88 184 .299
Andujar NYY 148 569 82 169 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 48; JMartinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 39; Stanton, New York, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32; Betts, Boston, 32.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 127; KDavis, Oakland, 123; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 106; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 101; Stanton, New York, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 99; NCruz, Seattle, 97; Haniger, Seattle, 93.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-6.