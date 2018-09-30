  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/30 12:00
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 100 330 100—8 13 0
Boston 010 100 012—5 10 2

German, Tarpley (2), Lynn (3), Gray (6), Kahnle (8), Holder (9), Chapman (9) and Romine; Eovaldi, Rodriguez (3), Workman (5), Hembree (6), S.Wright (7), Velazquez (8), Scott (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Lynn 10-10. L_Rodriguez 12-5. Sv_Chapman (32). HRs_New York, Torres (24), Stanton (38). Boston, Holt (7).

___

Houston 000 003 001—4 10 0
Baltimore 000 000 300—3 7 0

Verlander, J.Smith (7), Harris (8), Rondon (9) and Maldonado; Bundy, Carroll (7), Gilmartin (8) and Ca.Joseph. W_Harris 5-3. L_Gilmartin 1-1. Sv_Rondon (15). HRs_Houston, Correa (15), Springer (22). Baltimore, Stewart (3).

___

Toronto 100 001 001—3 5 0
Tampa Bay 010 001 20x—4 9 0

Borucki, Mayza (7), Paulino (8) and D.Jansen; Snell, Castillo (6), Roe (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Castillo 4-2. L_Borucki 4-6. Sv_Romo (25). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (22), McGuire (2). Tampa Bay, Cron (30), Meadows (1).

___

Cleveland 102 000 010—4 10 0
Kansas City 010 204 20x—9 16 1

Kluber, A.Miller (6), Otero (6), C.Allen (7), O.Perez (7), Hand (8) and Gomes, R.Perez; Junis, Hill (7), McCarthy (8), W.Peralta (9) and Viloria. W_Junis 9-12. L_A.Miller 2-4. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (39). Kansas City, Mondesi (14).

___

Houston 100 101 020—5 9 0
Baltimore 010 000 100—2 6 1

Keuchel, Peacock (4), Valdez (5), McCullers (7), Devenski (8), Pressly (9) and McCann; Y.Ramirez, Wright Jr. (7) and Wynns. W_Peacock 3-4. L_Y.Ramirez 1-8. Sv_Pressly (2). HRs_Houston, Straw (1), Marisnick (10), McCann (7).

___

Chicago 100 000 002—3 7 0
Minnesota 260 000 00x—8 11 1

Rodon, J.Gomez (2), Bummer (5), Vieira (7) and Narvaez, K.Smith; Gibson, Hildenberger (7), Moya (8), Belisle (9) and Gimenez. W_Gibson 10-13. L_Rodon 6-8.

___

Texas 100 000 000—1 10 2
Seattle 000 010 30x—4 9 2

Sampson, Sadzeck (7), Claudio (7), Mann (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Paxton, Vincent (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Vincent 4-4. L_Sampson 0-3. Sv_Diaz (57).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Detroit 102 011 000—5 8 1
Milwaukee 002 300 10x—6 8 2

Norris, Coleman (5), Reininger (6), Stumpf (6), VerHagen (7), Farmer (8) and Greiner; Miley, Burnes (4), T.Williams (6), Cedeno (6), J.Barnes (6), Soria (7), Knebel (8), Jeffress (9) and Kratz. W_Soria 3-4. L_Stumpf 1-5. Sv_Jeffress (15). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (23). Milwaukee, Yelich 2 (36).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 000 110 000—2 3 1
Chicago 100 000 000—1 5 1

Mikolas, C.Martinez (9) and Molina; Hamels, Cishek (8), Chavez (9) and Caratini. W_Mikolas 18-4. L_Hamels 9-12. Sv_C.Martinez (5).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 6 0
Cincinnati 001 200 00x—3 7 0

Taillon, Crick (7), F.Vazquez (8) and Stallings; Lorenzen, D.Hernandez (6), Hughes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Lorenzen 4-2. L_Taillon 14-10. Sv_Iglesias (30). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (34).

___

Los Angeles 110 300 014—10 18 0
San Francisco 012 020 001— 6 9 1

Kershaw, Madson (6), Wood (7), Maeda (8), Rosscup (9), K.Jansen (9) and Grandal; Rodriguez, Blach (4), Black (6), Watson (6), Holland (7), Melancon (7), W.Smith (8), Okert (9) and Hundley. W_Wood 9-7. L_Melancon 1-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (23), Pederson (25).

___

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 2 0
Philadelphia 000 000 30x—3 5 1

A.Sanchez, Venters (7), Winkler (7), Toussaint (8) and Suzuki; Nola, Neris (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro, Knapp. W_Nola 17-6. L_Venters 5-2. Sv_Dominguez (15).

___

Miami 000 000 000 000 0—0 5 0
New York 000 000 000 000 1—1 11 0
(13 innings)

Richards, Conley (7), Steckenrider (9), Barraclough (10), Rucinski (11), T.Guerrero (12), J.Garcia (13), Javy Guerra (13) and Holaday; Matz, Bashlor (7), D.Smith (8), Swarzak (9), Blevins (10), Rhame (11), Zamora (13) and Plawecki. W_Zamora 1-0. L_J.Garcia 3-3.

___

Arizona 020 201 000—5 7 0
San Diego 000 300 010—4 7 0

Godley, S.Miller (7), Ziegler (8), Diekman (8), Hirano (9) and Avila; Nix, Strahm (5), Wingenter (6), Makita (8) and Ellis. W_Godley 15-11. L_Nix 2-5. Sv_Hirano (3). HRs_Arizona, Vargas (1). San Diego, Hosmer (18).