  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/30 11:57
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 107 54 .665
y-New York 100 61 .621 7
Tampa Bay 89 72 .553 18
Toronto 73 88 .453 34
Baltimore 46 115 .286 61
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 90 71 .559
Minnesota 77 84 .478 13
Detroit 64 97 .398 26
Chicago 62 99 .385 28
Kansas City 58 103 .360 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 103 58 .640
y-Oakland 96 64 .600
Seattle 88 73 .547 15
Los Angeles 79 81 .494 23½
Texas 67 94 .416 36

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday's Games

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Houston 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 6

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 12, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5

Seattle 12, Texas 6

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5

Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Baltimore 2, 2nd game

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston (Morton 15-3) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 17-7), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-2), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Minnesota (Littell 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 9-11), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-7) at Seattle (Elias 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-14) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-10) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 3:15 p.m.