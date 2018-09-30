TAIPEI (CNA) -- The weather across Taiwan will be sunny on Sunday as Typhoon Trami has moved away from the island, according to the Central Weather Bureau.



With moisture near Taiwan reducing, the weather will be sunny or cloudy throughout Taiwan, with daytime highs ranging from 28 to 33 degrees Celsius, the bureau said, adding that only Hualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in southern Taiwan will see sporadic rainfall.



Meanwhile, a new tropical storm named Kong-Rey has formed over the northwestern Pacific, the bureau said.



Kong-Rey, located some 2,120 kilometers east southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip Eluanbi, is moving in a west northwest direction and unlikely to affect Taiwan in the short term as uncertainties remain over its future path, the CWB said.