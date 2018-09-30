Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|100
|330
|100—8
|13
|0
|Boston
|010
|100
|012—5
|10
|2
German, Tarpley (2), Lynn (3), Gray (6), Kahnle (8), Holder (9), Chapman (9) and Romine; Eovaldi, Rodriguez (3), Workman (5), Hembree (6), S.Wright (7), Velazquez (8), Scott (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Lynn 10-10. L_Rodriguez 12-5. Sv_Chapman (32). HRs_New York, Torres (24), Stanton (38). Boston, Holt (7).
___
|Houston
|000
|003
|001—4
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|300—3
|7
|0
Verlander, J.Smith (7), Harris (8), Rondon (9) and Maldonado; Bundy, Carroll (7), Gilmartin (8) and Ca.Joseph. W_Harris 5-3. L_Gilmartin 1-1. Sv_Rondon (15). HRs_Houston, Correa (15), Springer (22). Baltimore, Stewart (3).
___
|Toronto
|100
|001
|001—3
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|001
|20x—4
|9
|0
Borucki, Mayza (7), Paulino (8) and D.Jansen; Snell, Castillo (6), Roe (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Castillo 4-2. L_Borucki 4-6. Sv_Romo (25). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (22), McGuire (2). Tampa Bay, Cron (30), Meadows (1).
___
|Cleveland
|102
|000
|010—4
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|204
|20x—9
|16
|1
Kluber, A.Miller (6), Otero (6), C.Allen (7), O.Perez (7), Hand (8) and Gomes, R.Perez; Junis, Hill (7), McCarthy (8), W.Peralta (9) and Viloria. W_Junis 9-12. L_A.Miller 2-4. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (39). Kansas City, Mondesi (14).
___
|Houston
|100
|101
|020—5
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|100—2
|6
|1
Keuchel, Peacock (4), Valdez (5), McCullers (7), Devenski (8), Pressly (9) and McCann; Y.Ramirez, Wright Jr. (7) and Wynns. W_Peacock 3-4. L_Y.Ramirez 1-8. Sv_Pressly (2). HRs_Houston, Straw (1), Marisnick (10), McCann (7).
___
|Chicago
|100
|000
|002—3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|260
|000
|00x—8
|11
|1
Rodon, J.Gomez (2), Bummer (5), Vieira (7) and Narvaez, K.Smith; Gibson, Hildenberger (7), Moya (8), Belisle (9) and Gimenez. W_Gibson 10-13. L_Rodon 6-8.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|102
|011
|000—5
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|002
|300
|10x—6
|8
|2
Norris, Coleman (5), Reininger (6), Stumpf (6), VerHagen (7), Farmer (8) and Greiner; Miley, Burnes (4), T.Williams (6), Cedeno (6), J.Barnes (6), Soria (7), Knebel (8), Jeffress (9) and Kratz. W_Soria 3-4. L_Stumpf 1-5. Sv_Jeffress (15). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (23). Milwaukee, Yelich 2 (36).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|110
|000—2
|3
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
Mikolas, C.Martinez (9) and Molina; Hamels, Cishek (8), Chavez (9) and Caratini. W_Mikolas 18-4. L_Hamels 9-12. Sv_C.Martinez (5).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|200
|00x—3
|7
|0
Taillon, Crick (7), F.Vazquez (8) and Stallings; Lorenzen, D.Hernandez (6), Hughes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Lorenzen 4-2. L_Taillon 14-10. Sv_Iglesias (30). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (34).
___
|Los Angeles
|110
|300
|014—10
|18
|0
|San Francisco
|012
|020
|001—
|6
|9
|1
Kershaw, Madson (6), Wood (7), Maeda (8), Rosscup (9), K.Jansen (9) and Grandal; Rodriguez, Blach (4), Black (6), Watson (6), Holland (7), Melancon (7), W.Smith (8), Okert (9) and Hundley. W_Wood 9-7. L_Melancon 1-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (23), Pederson (25).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|30x—3
|5
|1
A.Sanchez, Venters (7), Winkler (7), Toussaint (8) and Suzuki; Nola, Neris (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro, Knapp. W_Nola 17-6. L_Venters 5-2. Sv_Dominguez (15).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|000
|1—1
|11
|0
Richards, Conley (7), Steckenrider (9), Barraclough (10), Rucinski (11), T.Guerrero (12), J.Garcia (13), Javy Guerra (13) and Holaday; Matz, Bashlor (7), D.Smith (8), Swarzak (9), Blevins (10), Rhame (11), Zamora (13) and Plawecki. W_Zamora 1-0. L_J.Garcia 3-3.
___
|Arizona
|020
|201
|000—5
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|300
|010—4
|7
|0
Godley, S.Miller (7), Ziegler (8), Diekman (8), Hirano (9) and Avila; Nix, Strahm (5), Wingenter (6), Makita (8) and Ellis. W_Godley 15-11. L_Nix 2-5. Sv_Hirano (3). HRs_Arizona, Vargas (1). San Diego, Hosmer (18).