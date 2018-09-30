|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|107
|54
|.665
|—
|y-New York
|100
|61
|.621
|7
|Tampa Bay
|89
|72
|.553
|18
|Toronto
|73
|88
|.453
|34
|Baltimore
|46
|115
|.286
|61
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|90
|71
|.559
|—
|Minnesota
|77
|84
|.478
|13
|Detroit
|64
|97
|.398
|26
|Chicago
|62
|99
|.385
|28
|Kansas City
|58
|103
|.360
|32
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|103
|58
|.640
|—
|y-Oakland
|96
|64
|.600
|6½
|Seattle
|87
|73
|.544
|15½
|Los Angeles
|79
|81
|.494
|23½
|Texas
|67
|93
|.419
|35½
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
|Friday's Games
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Houston 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 6
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6
Minnesota 12, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5
Seattle 12, Texas 6
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5
Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4
Houston 5, Baltimore 2, 2nd game
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Houston (Morton 15-3) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 19-8) at Boston (Porcello 17-7), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Minnesota (Littell 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 8-7) at Seattle (Elias 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 7-14) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 16-10) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 3:15 p.m.