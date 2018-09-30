United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|23
|3
|6
|75
|69
|31
|Louisville
|16
|6
|9
|57
|65
|36
|Pittsburgh
|15
|4
|12
|57
|45
|23
|Charleston
|13
|5
|14
|53
|44
|32
|Indy
|13
|10
|9
|48
|44
|40
|Bethlehem Steel
|13
|12
|6
|45
|54
|40
|Ottawa
|13
|14
|5
|44
|31
|41
|North Carolina
|12
|11
|8
|44
|55
|45
|Nashville
|11
|9
|11
|44
|34
|26
|New York Red Bulls II
|10
|8
|13
|43
|64
|56
|Tampa Bay
|11
|13
|7
|40
|42
|40
|Charlotte
|9
|11
|11
|38
|39
|51
|Penn
|9
|14
|8
|35
|35
|42
|Atlanta 2
|5
|17
|8
|23
|30
|67
|Richmond
|6
|22
|4
|22
|28
|74
|Toronto II
|4
|23
|4
|16
|39
|72
|Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orange County
|19
|7
|6
|63
|67
|36
|Phoenix
|18
|7
|5
|59
|59
|32
|Real Monarchs
|17
|12
|3
|54
|52
|46
|Sacramento
|15
|7
|8
|53
|40
|30
|Portland II
|16
|11
|4
|52
|57
|46
|Swope Park Rangers
|14
|10
|8
|50
|46
|49
|Reno
|13
|7
|10
|49
|49
|37
|Saint Louis
|13
|8
|10
|49
|43
|36
|San Antonio
|13
|12
|7
|46
|41
|46
|OKC Energy
|11
|14
|6
|39
|41
|44
|Colorado Springs
|11
|16
|5
|38
|34
|34
|LA Galaxy II
|10
|15
|6
|36
|56
|58
|Fresno
|8
|12
|12
|36
|41
|37
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|12
|13
|34
|33
|40
|Las Vegas
|7
|16
|7
|28
|44
|67
|Tulsa
|3
|15
|12
|21
|34
|68
|Seattle II
|5
|20
|5
|20
|31
|64
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Wednesday, September 26
Ottawa 1, Toronto II 0
Pittsburgh 2, Penn 0
Charleston 2, North Carolina 0
Cincinnati 4, Richmond 1
Indy 2, Tampa Bay 0
Nashville 2, Atlanta 2 0
Reno 4, Rio Grande Valley 0
Orange County 5, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday, September 29
Louisville 4, Atlanta 2 1
North Carolina 3, Richmond 2
Pittsburgh 2, Charlotte 2, tie
Toronto II 2, Charleston 1
Cincinnati 3, Indy 0
New York Red Bulls II 1, Nashville 1, tie
Rio Grande Valley 2, Fresno 1
San Antonio 3, Seattle II 1
Colorado Springs 2, Real Monarchs 0
Tulsa at Reno, 10 p.m.
Portland II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
|Sunday, September 30
Bethlehem Steel at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
|Wednesday, October 3
Charlotte at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.
OKC Energy at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Seattle II, 10 p.m.
Reno at Portland II, 10 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, October 5
Colorado Springs at Fresno, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Toronto II, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, October 6
Bethlehem Steel at Indy, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Richmond, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Reno at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Seattle II at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, October 7
Charleston at Atlanta 2, 4 p.m.