National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/30 10:32
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 8 7 1 0 14 32 24
Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 29 22
Boston 8 5 1 2 12 24 21
Montreal 7 4 3 0 8 21 19
Tampa Bay 7 4 3 0 8 23 20
Florida 7 3 4 0 6 19 26
Buffalo 7 3 4 0 6 20 24
Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 11 17
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 5 5 0 0 10 24 8
N.Y. Islanders 8 5 3 0 10 23 20
Philadelphia 8 4 3 1 9 25 21
N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 21 23
Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 21 32
Pittsburgh 6 2 3 1 5 24 20
New Jersey 5 1 2 2 4 12 16
Washington 6 1 3 2 4 14 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 6 4 1 1 9 20 15
St. Louis 6 4 2 0 8 17 13
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 25 27
Minnesota 7 2 4 1 5 21 20
Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 11 21
Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 14 17
Chicago 6 2 4 0 4 19 21
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 34 19
Calgary 10 4 3 3 11 38 38
Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 29 14
Arizona 6 3 2 1 7 20 20
San Jose 5 2 2 1 5 23 20
Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 16 23
Los Angeles 7 1 5 1 3 18 29
Vancouver 6 1 5 0 2 10 26

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Columbus 7, Pittsburgh 6

Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Carolina 5, Washington 4, OT

Toronto 6, Detroit 2

St. Louis 3, Dallas 1

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Vegas 2, Los Angeles 0

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 4, Calgary 3

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Detroit 5, Toronto 1

Ottawa 3, Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2

Chicago 4, Columbus 1

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Bern, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled