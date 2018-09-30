  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/09/30 09:48
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Match

Independiente 0, Tigre 0

Saturday's Matches

Lanus 1, River Plate 5

San Lorenzo vs. Atletico Tucuman

Rosario Central vs. San Martin

Estudiantes vs. Newell's

Argentinos Jrs 0, Racing Club 2

Sunday's Matches

Patronato Parana vs. Talleres

Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia

Belgrano vs. Huracan

Boca Juniors vs. Colon

Monday's Match

Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia

Tuesday's Matches

San Martin de Tucuman vs. Banfield

Velez Sarsfield vs. Aldosivi