  1. Home
  2. World

Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/30 08:59
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 100 330 100—8 13 0
Boston 010 100 012—5 10 2

German, Tarpley (2), Lynn (3), Gray (6), Kahnle (8), Holder (9), Chapman (9) and Romine; Eovaldi, Rodriguez (3), Workman (5), Hembree (6), Wright (7), Velazquez (8), Scott (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Lynn 10-10. L_Rodriguez 12-5. Sv_Chapman (32). HRs_New York, Torres (24), Stanton (38). Boston, Holt (7).

___

Houston 000 003 001—4 10 0
Baltimore 000 000 300—3 7 0

Verlander, J.Smith (7), Harris (8), Rondon (9) and Maldonado; Bundy, Carroll (7), Gilmartin (8) and Joseph. W_Harris 5-3. L_Gilmartin 1-1. Sv_Rondon (15). HRs_Houston, Correa (15), Springer (22). Baltimore, Stewart (3).

___

Toronto 100 001 001—3 5 0
Tampa Bay 010 001 20x—4 9 0

Borucki, Mayza (7), Paulino (8) and D.Jansen; Snell, Castillo (6), Roe (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Castillo 4-2. L_Borucki 4-6. Sv_Romo (25). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (22), McGuire (2). Tampa Bay, Cron (30), Meadows (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 000 110 000—2 3 1
Chicago 100 000 000—1 5 1

Mikolas, C.Martinez (9) and Molina; Hamels, Cishek (8), Chavez (9) and Caratini. W_Mikolas 18-4. L_Hamels 9-12. Sv_C.Martinez (5).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 6 0
Cincinnati 001 200 00x—3 7 0

Taillon, Crick (7), F.Vazquez (8) and Stallings; Lorenzen, D.Hernandez (6), Hughes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Lorenzen 4-2. L_Taillon 14-10. Sv_Iglesias (30). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (34).

___

Los Angeles 110 300 014—10 18 0
San Francisco 012 020 001— 6 9 1

Kershaw, Madson (6), Wood (7), Maeda (8), Rosscup (9), K.Jansen (9) and Grandal; Rodriguez, Blach (4), Black (6), Watson (6), Holland (7), Melancon (7), W.Smith (8), Okert (9) and Hundley. W_Wood 9-7. L_Melancon 1-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (23), Pederson (25).