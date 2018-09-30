Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|100
|330
|100—8
|13
|0
|Boston
|010
|100
|012—5
|10
|2
German, Tarpley (2), Lynn (3), Gray (6), Kahnle (8), Holder (9), Chapman (9) and Romine; Eovaldi, Rodriguez (3), Workman (5), Hembree (6), Wright (7), Velazquez (8), Scott (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Lynn 10-10. L_Rodriguez 12-5. Sv_Chapman (32). HRs_New York, Torres (24), Stanton (38). Boston, Holt (7).
|Houston
|000
|003
|001—4
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|300—3
|7
|0
Verlander, J.Smith (7), Harris (8), Rondon (9) and Maldonado; Bundy, Carroll (7), Gilmartin (8) and Joseph. W_Harris 5-3. L_Gilmartin 1-1. Sv_Rondon (15). HRs_Houston, Correa (15), Springer (22). Baltimore, Stewart (3).
|Toronto
|100
|001
|001—3
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|001
|20x—4
|9
|0
Borucki, Mayza (7), Paulino (8) and D.Jansen; Snell, Castillo (6), Roe (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Castillo 4-2. L_Borucki 4-6. Sv_Romo (25). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (22), McGuire (2). Tampa Bay, Cron (30), Meadows (1).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|110
|000—2
|3
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
Mikolas, C.Martinez (9) and Molina; Hamels, Cishek (8), Chavez (9) and Caratini. W_Mikolas 18-4. L_Hamels 9-12. Sv_C.Martinez (5).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|200
|00x—3
|7
|0
Taillon, Crick (7), F.Vazquez (8) and Stallings; Lorenzen, D.Hernandez (6), Hughes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Lorenzen 4-2. L_Taillon 14-10. Sv_Iglesias (30). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (34).
|Los Angeles
|110
|300
|014—10
|18
|0
|San Francisco
|012
|020
|001—
|6
|9
|1
Kershaw, Madson (6), Wood (7), Maeda (8), Rosscup (9), K.Jansen (9) and Grandal; Rodriguez, Blach (4), Black (6), Watson (6), Holland (7), Melancon (7), W.Smith (8), Okert (9) and Hundley. W_Wood 9-7. L_Melancon 1-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (23), Pederson (25).