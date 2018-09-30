CHICAGO (AP) — Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush, whose passionate, jazz-influenced sound influenced generations of musicians, has died. He was 84.

His longtime manager Rick Bates says Rush died Saturday of complications from a stroke suffered in 2003.

Rush was a key architect of the Chicago "West Side Sound" in the 1950s and 1960s. His first recording in 1956 on Cobra Records, "I Can't Quit You Baby" reached No. 6 on the Billboard R&B Charts and catapulted him to fame.

He won a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Recording in 1999 for "Any Place I'm Going." Rush was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame in 1984.