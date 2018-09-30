|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|28
|17
|Detroit
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|27
|23
|Boston
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|24
|21
|Montreal
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|21
|16
|Florida
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|17
|23
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|20
|18
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|24
|Ottawa
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|8
|17
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24
|8
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|20
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|25
|21
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|21
|23
|Columbus
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|28
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|24
|20
|New Jersey
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|12
|16
|Washington
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|14
|22
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|20
|15
|St. Louis
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|13
|Winnipeg
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|25
|27
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|21
|20
|Nashville
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|17
|Colorado
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|11
|21
|Chicago
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|15
|20
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|34
|19
|Calgary
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|38
|38
|Vegas
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|29
|14
|Arizona
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|20
|San Jose
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|23
|20
|Anaheim
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|16
|23
|Los Angeles
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|18
|29
|Vancouver
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|10
|26
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Columbus 7, Pittsburgh 6
Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 4
Carolina 5, Washington 4, OT
Toronto 6, Detroit 2
St. Louis 3, Dallas 1
Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Vegas 2, Los Angeles 0
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton 4, Calgary 3
Philadelphia 4, Boston 1
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Nashville at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
New Jersey at Bern, 1:30 p.m.