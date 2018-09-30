Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|100
|330
|100—8
|13
|0
|Boston
|010
|100
|012—5
|10
|2
German, Tarpley (2), Lynn (3), Gray (6), Kahnle (8), Holder (9), Chapman (9) and Romine; Eovaldi, Rodriguez (3), Workman (5), Hembree (6), Wright (7), Velazquez (8), Scott (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Lynn 10-10. L_Rodriguez 12-5. Sv_Chapman (32). HRs_New York, Torres (24), Stanton (38). Boston, Holt (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|110
|000—2
|3
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
Mikolas, C.Martinez (9) and Molina; Hamels, Cishek (8), Chavez (9) and Caratini. W_Mikolas 18-4. L_Hamels 9-12. Sv_C.Martinez (5).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|200
|00x—3
|7
|0
Taillon, Crick (7), F.Vazquez (8) and Stallings; Lorenzen, Hernandez (6), Hughes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Lorenzen 4-2. L_Taillon 14-10. Sv_Iglesias (30). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (34).