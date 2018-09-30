  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/30 04:57
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 100 330 100—8 13 0
Boston 010 100 012—5 10 2

German, Tarpley (2), Lynn (3), Gray (6), Kahnle (8), Holder (9), Chapman (9) and Romine; Eovaldi, Rodriguez (3), Workman (5), Hembree (6), Wright (7), Velazquez (8), Scott (9) and Vazquez. W_Lynn 10-10. L_Rodriguez 12-5. Sv_Chapman (32). HRs_New York, Torres (24), Stanton (38). Boston, Holt (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 000 110 000—2 3 1
Chicago 100 000 000—1 5 1

Mikolas, C.Martinez (9) and Molina; Hamels, Cishek (8), Chavez (9) and Caratini. W_Mikolas 18-4. L_Hamels 9-12. Sv_C.Martinez (5).