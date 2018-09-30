Ryder Cup Pairings

|Le Golf National
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
|Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
|All Times GMT
|Sunday
|Singles
1005 — Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy, Europe
1017 — Brooks Koepka, United States, vs. Paul Casey, Europe
1029 — Webb Simpson, United States, vs. Justin Rose, Europe
1041 — Tiger Woods, United States, vs. Jon Rahm, Europe
1053 — Tony Finau, United States, vs. Tommy Fleetwood, Europe
1105 — Dustin Johnson, United States, vs. Ian Poulter, Europe
1117 — Jordan Spieth, United States, vs. Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe
1129 — Rickie Fowler, United States, vs. Sergio Garcia, Europe
1141 — Phil Mickelson, United States, vs. Franceso Molinari, Europe
1153 — Patrick Reed, United States, vs. Tyrrell Hatton, Europe
1205 — Bubba Watson, United States, vs. Henrik Stenson, Europe
1217 — Bryson DeChambeau, United States, vs. Alex Noren, Europe