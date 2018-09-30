Ryder Cup Pairings

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/30 02:27
Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
All Times GMT
Sunday
Singles

1005 — Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy, Europe

1017 — Brooks Koepka, United States, vs. Paul Casey, Europe

1029 — Webb Simpson, United States, vs. Justin Rose, Europe

1041 — Tiger Woods, United States, vs. Jon Rahm, Europe

1053 — Tony Finau, United States, vs. Tommy Fleetwood, Europe

1105 — Dustin Johnson, United States, vs. Ian Poulter, Europe

1117 — Jordan Spieth, United States, vs. Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe

1129 — Rickie Fowler, United States, vs. Sergio Garcia, Europe

1141 — Phil Mickelson, United States, vs. Franceso Molinari, Europe

1153 — Patrick Reed, United States, vs. Tyrrell Hatton, Europe

1205 — Bubba Watson, United States, vs. Henrik Stenson, Europe

1217 — Bryson DeChambeau, United States, vs. Alex Noren, Europe