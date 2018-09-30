BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Cards

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Saturday
|Le Golf National
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
|Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
|EUROPE 10, UNITED STATES 6
|FOURBALLS
|Europe 3, United States 1
|Par
|435-444-435-434-454-344
|Brooks Koepka-Tony Finau, US
|435-534-434-433-444-24x
|Rory McIlroy-Sergio Garcia, Eur
|434-333-425-423-444-33x
Europe, 2 and 1.
|Par
|435-444-435-434-454-344
|Dustin Johnson-Rickie Fowler, US
|524-434-434-424-354-3xx
|Paul Casey-Tyrrell Hatton, Eur
|334-333-424-434-344-3xx
Europe, 3 and 2.
|Par
|435-444-435-434-454-344
|Tiger Woods-Patrick Reed, US
|435-444-334-334-555-xxx
|Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood, Eur
|424-444-434-423-354-xxx
Europe, 4 and 3.
|Par
|435-444-435-434-454-344
|Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, US
|424-543-424-423-444-23x
|Ian Poulter-Jon Rah, Eur
|434-443-334-434-344-24x
United States, 2 and 1.
|FOURSOMES
|United States 2, Europe 2
|Par
|435-444-435-434-454-344
|Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka, US
|434-c44-445-533-453-35x
|Justin Rose-Henrik Stenson, Eur
|534-344-435-435-354-34x
Europe, 2 and 1.
|Par
|435-444-435-434-454-344
|Bubba Watson-Webb Simpson, US
|364-353-425-534-435-2xx
|Sergio Garcia-Alex Noren, Eur
|464-544-635-434-454-2xx
United States, 3 and 2.
|Par
|435-444-435-434-454-344
|Tiger Woods-Bryson DeChambeau, US
|436-445-445-324-45x-xxx
|Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood, Eur
|335-444-434-433-44x-xxx
Europe, 5 and 4.
|Par
|435-444-435-434-454-344
|Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, US
|544-534-435-424-343-xxx
|Ian Poulter-Rory McIlroy, Eur
|434-745-445-434-443-xxx
United States, 4 and 3.