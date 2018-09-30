BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Cards

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/30 02:28
Saturday
Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
EUROPE 10, UNITED STATES 6
FOURBALLS
Europe 3, United States 1
Par 435-444-435-434-454-344
Brooks Koepka-Tony Finau, US 435-534-434-433-444-24x
Rory McIlroy-Sergio Garcia, Eur 434-333-425-423-444-33x

Europe, 2 and 1.

Par 435-444-435-434-454-344
Dustin Johnson-Rickie Fowler, US 524-434-434-424-354-3xx
Paul Casey-Tyrrell Hatton, Eur 334-333-424-434-344-3xx

Europe, 3 and 2.

Par 435-444-435-434-454-344
Tiger Woods-Patrick Reed, US 435-444-334-334-555-xxx
Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood, Eur 424-444-434-423-354-xxx

Europe, 4 and 3.

Par 435-444-435-434-454-344
Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, US 424-543-424-423-444-23x
Ian Poulter-Jon Rah, Eur 434-443-334-434-344-24x

United States, 2 and 1.

FOURSOMES
United States 2, Europe 2
Par 435-444-435-434-454-344
Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka, US 434-c44-445-533-453-35x
Justin Rose-Henrik Stenson, Eur 534-344-435-435-354-34x

Europe, 2 and 1.

Par 435-444-435-434-454-344
Bubba Watson-Webb Simpson, US 364-353-425-534-435-2xx
Sergio Garcia-Alex Noren, Eur 464-544-635-434-454-2xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 435-444-435-434-454-344
Tiger Woods-Bryson DeChambeau, US 436-445-445-324-45x-xxx
Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood, Eur 335-444-434-433-44x-xxx

Europe, 5 and 4.

Par 435-444-435-434-454-344
Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, US 544-534-435-424-343-xxx
Ian Poulter-Rory McIlroy, Eur 434-745-445-434-443-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.