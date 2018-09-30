|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|7
|6
|1
|0
|21
|3
|19
|Liverpool
|6
|6
|0
|0
|14
|2
|18
|Chelsea
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|4
|16
|Tottenham
|7
|5
|0
|2
|14
|7
|15
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|0
|2
|14
|9
|15
|Watford
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|8
|13
|Leicester
|7
|4
|0
|3
|13
|10
|12
|Wolverhampton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|6
|12
|Bournemouth
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|11
|10
|Man United
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|12
|10
|Everton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|11
|11
|9
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6
|7
|West Ham
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|12
|7
|Brighton
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|13
|5
|Southampton
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|11
|5
|Fulham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|16
|5
|Burnley
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|10
|4
|Newcastle
|7
|0
|2
|5
|4
|10
|2
|Cardiff
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|14
|2
|Huddersfield
|7
|0
|2
|5
|3
|16
|2
|Saturday, Sept. 29
West Ham 3, Man United 1
Huddersfield 0, Tottenham 2
Everton 3, Fulham 0
Newcastle 0, Leicester 2
Wolverhampton 2, Southampton 0
Arsenal 2, Watford 0
Man City 2, Brighton 0
Chelsea vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 30
Cardiff vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 1
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|West Brom
|10
|6
|2
|2
|25
|14
|20
|Leeds
|10
|5
|4
|1
|20
|8
|19
|Middlesbrough
|10
|5
|4
|1
|12
|4
|19
|Sheffield United
|10
|6
|1
|3
|18
|13
|19
|Norwich
|10
|5
|2
|3
|14
|13
|17
|Brentford
|10
|4
|4
|2
|18
|12
|16
|Swansea
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|6
|16
|Wigan
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|12
|16
|Derby
|10
|5
|1
|4
|13
|11
|16
|Bristol City
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|12
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|10
|3
|6
|1
|13
|11
|15
|Sheffield Wednesday
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|15
|15
|Blackburn
|10
|3
|6
|1
|13
|13
|15
|Bolton
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|12
|15
|Aston Villa
|10
|3
|5
|2
|16
|15
|14
|Birmingham
|10
|1
|7
|2
|9
|10
|10
|QPR
|10
|3
|1
|6
|7
|18
|10
|Reading
|10
|2
|3
|5
|14
|15
|9
|Stoke
|9
|2
|3
|4
|12
|16
|9
|Rotherham
|9
|3
|0
|6
|6
|14
|9
|Hull
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|17
|8
|Ipswich
|10
|0
|6
|4
|8
|14
|6
|Millwall
|10
|1
|3
|6
|9
|16
|6
|Preston
|10
|1
|2
|7
|11
|21
|5
|Friday, Sept. 28
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Leeds 1
Bristol City 1, Aston Villa 1
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Birmingham 2, Ipswich 2
Norwich 1, Wigan 0
Brentford 2, Reading 2
Blackburn 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Millwall 2, Sheffield United 3
Preston 2, West Brom 3
Bolton 1, Derby 0
Swansea 3, QPR 0
Hull 1, Middlesbrough 1
Rotherham vs. Stoke 1630 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT
Brentford vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT
Hull vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Preston 1845 GMT
Wigan vs. Swansea 1845 GMT
Stoke vs. Bolton 1900 GMT
Reading vs. QPR 1900 GMT
|Wednesday, Oct. 3
Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall 1845 GMT
Blackburn vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT
Derby vs. Norwich 1845 GMT
Rotherham vs. Bristol City 1845 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. West Brom 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|10
|7
|3
|0
|20
|8
|24
|Peterborough
|10
|7
|2
|1
|26
|13
|23
|Doncaster
|10
|6
|3
|1
|18
|9
|21
|Sunderland
|10
|5
|4
|1
|20
|10
|19
|Barnsley
|9
|5
|3
|1
|18
|6
|18
|Charlton
|10
|5
|3
|2
|15
|11
|18
|Walsall
|10
|5
|3
|2
|14
|12
|18
|Accrington Stanley
|10
|4
|5
|1
|13
|11
|17
|Blackpool
|10
|3
|6
|1
|10
|7
|15
|Scunthorpe
|10
|3
|5
|2
|13
|18
|14
|Fleetwood Town
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14
|10
|13
|Luton Town
|10
|3
|4
|3
|12
|12
|13
|Southend
|10
|4
|1
|5
|13
|15
|13
|Coventry
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|11
|12
|Burton Albion
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|11
|11
|AFC Wimbledon
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|14
|11
|Rochdale
|10
|3
|2
|5
|15
|23
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|11
|9
|Shrewsbury
|10
|1
|5
|4
|9
|11
|8
|Wycombe
|10
|1
|5
|4
|11
|16
|8
|Gillingham
|10
|2
|2
|6
|13
|20
|8
|Bradford
|10
|2
|1
|7
|7
|15
|7
|Oxford United
|10
|1
|2
|7
|10
|21
|5
|Plymouth
|10
|0
|3
|7
|7
|19
|3
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Coventry 1, Sunderland 1
Burton Albion 0, Scunthorpe 0
Plymouth 2, Doncaster 3
Shrewsbury 2, Gillingham 2
Wycombe 2, Southend 3
Rochdale 1, Portsmouth 3
Bradford 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Luton Town 2, Charlton 2
Walsall 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Peterborough 2, Blackpool 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Barnsley 3
AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Burton Albion vs. Southend 1845 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
Barnsley vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster 1845 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT
Sunderland vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers 1845 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford 1845 GMT
Coventry vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT
Walsall vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
Oxford United vs. Luton Town 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|10
|8
|1
|1
|20
|7
|25
|Newport County
|10
|7
|1
|2
|14
|15
|22
|Exeter
|10
|6
|2
|2
|19
|10
|20
|Stevenage
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|9
|18
|Colchester
|10
|4
|4
|2
|21
|10
|16
|Oldham
|10
|4
|4
|2
|15
|9
|16
|Forest Green
|10
|3
|7
|0
|14
|8
|16
|Bury
|10
|5
|1
|4
|16
|12
|16
|Swindon
|10
|4
|4
|2
|16
|14
|16
|Crawley Town
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|12
|16
|Carlisle
|10
|5
|1
|4
|10
|11
|16
|Yeovil
|10
|4
|3
|3
|17
|10
|15
|Milton Keynes Dons
|10
|3
|6
|1
|10
|8
|15
|Mansfield Town
|9
|3
|5
|1
|14
|7
|14
|Port Vale
|10
|4
|2
|4
|11
|9
|14
|Tranmere
|10
|3
|5
|2
|11
|9
|14
|Morecambe
|10
|3
|0
|7
|7
|19
|9
|Crewe
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|11
|8
|Cheltenham
|10
|2
|2
|6
|7
|13
|8
|Cambridge United
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|20
|8
|Northampton
|10
|1
|4
|5
|8
|17
|7
|Notts County
|10
|1
|3
|6
|12
|25
|6
|Grimsby Town
|10
|1
|2
|7
|6
|18
|5
|Macclesfield
|10
|0
|3
|7
|8
|19
|3
|Tuesday, Sept. 25
Yeovil 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Macclesfield 1, Forest Green 1
Mansfield Town 4, Northampton 0
Cheltenham 0, Lincoln City 2
Carlisle 0, Stevenage 1
Colchester 1, Bury 2
Newport County 4, Cambridge United 2
Notts County 2, Crewe 1
Swindon 0, Oldham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere 1
Grimsby Town 1, Morecambe 2
Crawley Town 3, Yeovil 1
Port Vale 1, Exeter 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Tranmere vs. Lincoln City 1845 GMT
Crewe vs. Swindon 1845 GMT
Northampton vs. Bury 1845 GMT
Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town 1845 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Forest Green 1845 GMT
Newport County vs. Macclesfield 1845 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Oldham 1845 GMT
Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT
Notts County vs. Crawley Town 1845 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe 1845 GMT
Colchester vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT
Exeter vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT