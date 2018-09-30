BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|West Ham 3, Man United 1
West Ham: Felipe Anderson (5), Victor Lindelof (43, og.), Marko Arnautovic (74).
Man United: Marcus Rashford (71).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Huddersfield 0, Tottenham 2
Tottenham: Harry Kane (25, 34, pen.).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Everton 3, Fulham 0
Everton: Gylfi Sigurdsson (56, 89), Cenk Tosun (66).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Newcastle 0, Leicester 2
Leicester: Jamie Vardy (30, pen.), Harry Maguire (73).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Wolverhampton 2, Southampton 0
Wolverhampton: Ivan Cavaleiro (79), Jonny Castro (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Arsenal 2, Watford 0
Arsenal: Craig Cathcart (81, og.), Mesut Ozil (83).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Man City 2, Brighton 0
Man City: Raheem Sterling (29), Sergio Aguero (65).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Birmingham 2, Ipswich 2
Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (48, 68).
Ipswich: Jon Nolan (26), Matthew Pennington (41).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Norwich 1, Wigan 0
Norwich: Mario Vrancic (87, pen.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Brentford 2, Reading 2
Brentford: Neal Maupay (11), Yoann Barbet (90).
Reading: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (26), John Swift (64).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Blackburn 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Blackburn: Adam Armstrong (65), Bradley Dack (74).
Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (52, 80, pen.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Millwall 2, Sheffield United 3
Millwall: Jake Cooper (47), Lee Gregory (50).
Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (40), David McGoldrick (79, pen., 88).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Preston 2, West Brom 3
Preston: Andrew Hughes (71), Alan Browne (90).
West Brom: Jay Rodriguez (47), Ben Davies (73, og.), Dwight Gayle (88).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bolton 1, Derby 0
Bolton: Craig Noone (10).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Swansea 3, QPR 0
Swansea: Courtney Baker-Richardson (16), Connor Roberts (75), Jay Fulton (82).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Hull 1, Middlesbrough 1
Hull: Jarrod Bowen (69, pen.).
Middlesbrough: Britt Assombalonga (51).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Coventry 1, Sunderland 1
Coventry: Jonson Clarke-Harris (68).
Sunderland: Lee Barry Cattermole (49).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Burton Albion 0, Scunthorpe 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Plymouth 2, Doncaster 3
Plymouth: Ruben Lameiras (40), Graham Carey (90).
Doncaster: John Marquis (18, 90), Matty Blair (57).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Shrewsbury 2, Gillingham 2
Shrewsbury: Lee Angol (59), Ollie Norburn (88).
Gillingham: Brandon Hanlan (18), Tom Eaves (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Wycombe 2, Southend 3
Wycombe: Craig Mackail-Smith (83), Adebayo Akinfenwa (86).
Southend: Theo Robinson (38), Tom Hopper (53), Simon Cox (57).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Rochdale 1, Portsmouth 3
Rochdale: Aaron Wilbraham (4).
Portsmouth: Jamal Lowe (25), Brett Pitman (71), Matt Clarke (81).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Bradford 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Luton Town 2, Charlton 2
Luton Town: Harry Cornick (74), James Collins (81).
Charlton: Tarique Fosu (23, pen.), Chris Solly (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Walsall 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Accrington Stanley: Billy Kee (7, pen.).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Peterborough 2, Blackpool 2
Peterborough: Rhys Bennett (27), Mark O'Hara (64).
Blackpool: Armand Gnanduillet (58), Nathan Delfouneso (66).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Fleetwood Town 1, Barnsley 3
Fleetwood Town: Harrison Biggins (19).
Barnsley: Jacob Brown (32), Kieffer Moore (41), Mamadou Thiam (90).
Halftime: 1-2.
|AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1
AFC Wimbledon: Scott Wagstaff (20), Joe Pigott (32).
Oxford United: Cameron Brannagan (44).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Macclesfield Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 1
Macclesfield Town: Scott Wilson (55).
Forest Green Rovers: Dayle Grubb (48).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Mansfield Town 4, Northampton 0
Mansfield Town: Timi Elsnik (5), Danny Rose (57, 86), CJ Hamilton (81).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Cheltenham 0, Lincoln City 2
Lincoln City: Craig Alcock (74, og.), Shay McCartan (80).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Carlisle 0, Stevenage 1
Stevenage: Ben Kennedy (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Colchester 1, Bury 2
Colchester: Luke Norris (81, pen.).
Bury: Byron Moore (35), Chris Dagnall (52).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Newport County 4, Cambridge United 2
Newport County: Mickey Demetriou (45, pen.), Padraig Amond (49), Jamille Matt (60, 63).
Cambridge United: Reggie Lambe (4, 21).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Notts County 2, Crewe 1
Notts County: Robert Milsom (5), Elliott Hewitt (61).
Crewe: Jordan Bowery (14).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Swindon 0, Oldham 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere Rovers 1
Milton Keynes Dons: Chuks Aneke (45).
Tranmere Rovers: Jonny Smith (37).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Grimsby Town 1, Morecambe 2
Grimsby Town: Elliot Embleton (9).
Morecambe: Rhys Oates (61), Liam Mandeville (65).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Crawley Town 3, Yeovil 1
Crawley Town: Ollie Palmer (25), Ashley Nathaniel-George (68), Filipe Morais (90).
Yeovil: Carl Dickinson (42).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Port Vale 1, Exeter 1
Port Vale: Idris Kanu (90).
Exeter: Nicky Law (48).
Halftime: 0-0.