BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/09/30 01:06
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
West Ham 3, Man United 1

West Ham: Felipe Anderson (5), Victor Lindelof (43, og.), Marko Arnautovic (74).

Man United: Marcus Rashford (71).

Halftime: 2-0.

Huddersfield 0, Tottenham 2

Tottenham: Harry Kane (25, 34, pen.).

Halftime: 0-2.

Everton 3, Fulham 0

Everton: Gylfi Sigurdsson (56, 89), Cenk Tosun (66).

Halftime: 0-0.

Newcastle 0, Leicester 2

Leicester: Jamie Vardy (30, pen.), Harry Maguire (73).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wolverhampton 2, Southampton 0

Wolverhampton: Ivan Cavaleiro (79), Jonny Castro (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Arsenal 2, Watford 0

Arsenal: Craig Cathcart (81, og.), Mesut Ozil (83).

Halftime: 0-0.

Man City 2, Brighton 0

Man City: Raheem Sterling (29), Sergio Aguero (65).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship
Birmingham 2, Ipswich 2

Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (48, 68).

Ipswich: Jon Nolan (26), Matthew Pennington (41).

Halftime: 0-2.

Norwich 1, Wigan 0

Norwich: Mario Vrancic (87, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Brentford 2, Reading 2

Brentford: Neal Maupay (11), Yoann Barbet (90).

Reading: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (26), John Swift (64).

Halftime: 1-1.

Blackburn 2, Nottingham Forest 2

Blackburn: Adam Armstrong (65), Bradley Dack (74).

Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (52, 80, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Millwall 2, Sheffield United 3

Millwall: Jake Cooper (47), Lee Gregory (50).

Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (40), David McGoldrick (79, pen., 88).

Halftime: 0-1.

Preston 2, West Brom 3

Preston: Andrew Hughes (71), Alan Browne (90).

West Brom: Jay Rodriguez (47), Ben Davies (73, og.), Dwight Gayle (88).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bolton 1, Derby 0

Bolton: Craig Noone (10).

Halftime: 1-0.

Swansea 3, QPR 0

Swansea: Courtney Baker-Richardson (16), Connor Roberts (75), Jay Fulton (82).

Halftime: 1-0.

Hull 1, Middlesbrough 1

Hull: Jarrod Bowen (69, pen.).

Middlesbrough: Britt Assombalonga (51).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One
Coventry 1, Sunderland 1

Coventry: Jonson Clarke-Harris (68).

Sunderland: Lee Barry Cattermole (49).

Halftime: 0-0.

Burton Albion 0, Scunthorpe 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Plymouth 2, Doncaster 3

Plymouth: Ruben Lameiras (40), Graham Carey (90).

Doncaster: John Marquis (18, 90), Matty Blair (57).

Halftime: 1-1.

Shrewsbury 2, Gillingham 2

Shrewsbury: Lee Angol (59), Ollie Norburn (88).

Gillingham: Brandon Hanlan (18), Tom Eaves (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wycombe 2, Southend 3

Wycombe: Craig Mackail-Smith (83), Adebayo Akinfenwa (86).

Southend: Theo Robinson (38), Tom Hopper (53), Simon Cox (57).

Halftime: 0-1.

Rochdale 1, Portsmouth 3

Rochdale: Aaron Wilbraham (4).

Portsmouth: Jamal Lowe (25), Brett Pitman (71), Matt Clarke (81).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bradford 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Luton Town 2, Charlton 2

Luton Town: Harry Cornick (74), James Collins (81).

Charlton: Tarique Fosu (23, pen.), Chris Solly (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Walsall 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Accrington Stanley: Billy Kee (7, pen.).

Halftime: 0-1.

Peterborough 2, Blackpool 2

Peterborough: Rhys Bennett (27), Mark O'Hara (64).

Blackpool: Armand Gnanduillet (58), Nathan Delfouneso (66).

Halftime: 1-0.

Fleetwood Town 1, Barnsley 3

Fleetwood Town: Harrison Biggins (19).

Barnsley: Jacob Brown (32), Kieffer Moore (41), Mamadou Thiam (90).

Halftime: 1-2.

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1

AFC Wimbledon: Scott Wagstaff (20), Joe Pigott (32).

Oxford United: Cameron Brannagan (44).

Halftime: 2-1.

England League Two
Macclesfield Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 1

Macclesfield Town: Scott Wilson (55).

Forest Green Rovers: Dayle Grubb (48).

Halftime: 0-0.

Mansfield Town 4, Northampton 0

Mansfield Town: Timi Elsnik (5), Danny Rose (57, 86), CJ Hamilton (81).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cheltenham 0, Lincoln City 2

Lincoln City: Craig Alcock (74, og.), Shay McCartan (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Carlisle 0, Stevenage 1

Stevenage: Ben Kennedy (56).

Halftime: 0-0.

Colchester 1, Bury 2

Colchester: Luke Norris (81, pen.).

Bury: Byron Moore (35), Chris Dagnall (52).

Halftime: 0-1.

Newport County 4, Cambridge United 2

Newport County: Mickey Demetriou (45, pen.), Padraig Amond (49), Jamille Matt (60, 63).

Cambridge United: Reggie Lambe (4, 21).

Halftime: 1-2.

Notts County 2, Crewe 1

Notts County: Robert Milsom (5), Elliott Hewitt (61).

Crewe: Jordan Bowery (14).

Halftime: 1-1.

Swindon 0, Oldham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere Rovers 1

Milton Keynes Dons: Chuks Aneke (45).

Tranmere Rovers: Jonny Smith (37).

Halftime: 1-1.

Grimsby Town 1, Morecambe 2

Grimsby Town: Elliot Embleton (9).

Morecambe: Rhys Oates (61), Liam Mandeville (65).

Halftime: 1-0.

Crawley Town 3, Yeovil 1

Crawley Town: Ollie Palmer (25), Ashley Nathaniel-George (68), Filipe Morais (90).

Yeovil: Carl Dickinson (42).

Halftime: 1-1.

Port Vale 1, Exeter 1

Port Vale: Idris Kanu (90).

Exeter: Nicky Law (48).

Halftime: 0-0.