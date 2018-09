PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — The Springboks have beaten the Wallabies 23-12 in the Rugby Championship.

South Africa 23 (Aphiwe Dyantyi, Faf de Klerk tries; Handre Pollard 2 conversions, 3 penalties), Australia 12 (Reece Hodge, Will Genia tries; Matt Toomua conversion). HT: 20-12