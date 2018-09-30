In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, photo, a photo of Las Vegas shooting victim Erick Silva, center, hangs on a wall at a memorial garden under constructi
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A garden in downtown Las Vegas is home to photos, ribbons, cowboy boots and many other items placed in memory of the 58 people who were killed almost a year ago in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The garden created by volunteers has given survivors and families of slain victims a place to mourn and heal.
Angelica Cervantes' son, Erick Silva, was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting. He was a security guard at the outdoor concert venue on the Las Vegas Strip where the shooting happened.
Cervantes says she visits the garden every other week and asks her son to watch over her, his stepfather and siblings.
Today, the garden is the only permanent public space in the Las Vegas area created in memory of the victims.
