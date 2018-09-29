CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has handed down a suspended two-year sentence for a female activist convicted of insulting employees at a bank and using abusive language to criticize state institutions.

Saturday's verdict against Amal Fathy also includes a fine of 10,000 Egyptian pounds, or about $560.

Fathy won't walk free, however, as she is still held on other charges, including membership in an outlawed group and misuse of social media networks to spread material that could hurt security and public interest.

Fathy was detained in May after posting a video online criticizing the state for deteriorating public services and unchallenged sexual harassment. She cited alleged harassment at a local state bank's branch.

The video also shows her using profanities to describe her recent experience at the bank, repeatedly insulting the state.